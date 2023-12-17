Headlines

This Odisha man became 'mushroom millionaire' with Rs 36 investment, now earns Rs 10 lakh annually

The establishment of this centre by Santosh, a Dandamukunda Pur village native and graduate of BJB College, has transformed the area's mushroom farming. Santosh faced difficulties on his journey. Despite his academic excellence, he was unable to continue his education due to financial constraints.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 17, 2023, 06:12 AM IST

A little effort and commitment can lead to great success from humble beginnings. The Kalinga Mushroom Centre, owned and operated by Santosh Mishra, is a symbol of creativity and tenacity in the Pipli of Odisha's Puri region.

The establishment of this centre by Santosh, a Dandamukunda Pur village native and graduate of BJB College, has transformed the area's mushroom farming. Santosh faced difficulties on his journey. Despite his academic excellence, he was unable to continue his education due to financial constraints.

Who is Santosh Mishra?

In 1989, he joined a mushroom cultivation training programme at the Odisha University of Agriculture & Technology (OUAT) in Bhubaneswar, having saved only Rs 36 over the years. This choice signalled the start of an incredible entrepreneurial adventure.

Santosh asked OUAT scientists for guidance since he was aware of the technical difficulties involved in growing mushrooms and wanted to address problems such as excessive moisture, fungal contamination, and poor illumination.

Santosh began with 100 beds in a shed and raised the funds for it by borrowing money from his father. By May 1989, he had collected an amazing 150 kg of mushrooms. 5.2 kg of oyster mushrooms, sold for Rs 120 to corporate offices close to Santosh's college, was his first notable sale.

This was only the start of the success. He expanded his business to 3,000 beds with a later loan of Rs 60,000, earning him the title of "mushroom millionaire" in the 1990s with daily earnings of more than Rs 2550. Santosh Mishra of Odisha, who once was unable to pay for further education, founded a renowned mushroom farm that brings in Rs 10 lakh a year, as reported by The Better India.

Santosh's Centre has trained more than one lakh people for free, with a special emphasis on women and people from disadvantaged backgrounds. More than 9 lakh people in several states have benefited from his paid training programmes. These days, the Kalinga Mushroom Centre grows oyster and paddy straw mushrooms and produces two thousand bottles of mushroom spawning a day.

Santosh is currently developing a food processing facility worth Rs 2 crore to make pickles, snacks, flour made from mushrooms, and other products. The narrative of Santosh Mishra is not only one of business triumph; it also represents triumph over hardship, community empowerment, and the development of sustainable farming methods.

His story of perseverance and creativity, from a student facing financial hardship to a prominent figure in the mushroom industry, is truly inspirational.

 

