Meet Noel Tata, Ratan Tata’s half brother who heads Tata brands Titan and Westside, his net worth is…

Noel Tata, half brother of Ratan Tata (Photo - Tata Group/Reddit)

While Ratan Tata never got married and has no children of his own, his siblings have been sharing the load of running the family business by heading over different sectors. Ratan Tata’s half-brother Noel Tata also has a crucial job in the Tata Group.

Noel Naval Tata is the half-brother of Ratan Tata, and is the chairman of Trent and Tata Investment Corporation, heading over two multi-billion dollar companies which fall under the Tata Group. He is also a crucial board member of the Tata Group.

Noel Tata and Ratan Tata are half brothers, meaning they both are the sons of Naval Tata but have different mothers. While Ratan Tata and Jimmy Tata are sons of Sooni Commissariat, Noel Tata is the son of Naval’s second wife Simone Dunoyer.

Who is Noel Naval Tata?

Noel Naval Tata is the son of Naval Tata and his second wife Simone, and the half-brother of former Tata Sons chairman Ratan Tata. Significantly younger than his half-brother, Noel is still active in business and heads some of the most popular brands under the Tata Group.

Noel Tata is the chairman of Tata Investment Corporation as well as Trent, a retail company of Tata Group which runs the popular Indian clothing brand Westside and bookstore Landmark. Westside currently has over 200 stores across 82 major Indian cities.

Apart from Westside and Trent, Noel Tata is also the vice chairman of Tata Steel and Titan Company, which is the maker of watches, jewellery, and eyewear. The brands Titan, Titan Eye, Tanishq, and Fastrack fall under the Titan Company.

It must be noted that Noel Tata is married to Aloo Mistry, who is the sister of former Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry. Noel Tata is also the brother-in-law of Rohiqa Mistry, who is the second richest woman in India.

While the exact net worth of Noel Tata is not known, it is estimated at around USD 1.5 billion, which is around Rs 12,366 crore. Meanwhile, Westside’s parent company Tent had a net profit of over Rs 554 crore last financial year.

