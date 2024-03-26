Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Mukesh Ambani's lesser-known Harvard graduate niece who is as stylish as cousin Isha Ambani, she is married to...

Gautam Adani’s firm makes massive buy at enterprise value of Rs 30800000000, Karan Adani claims it will…

'Small fry like you...': Kangana Ranaut says she won't contest elections from Himachal Pradesh in old viral tweet

Viral video: Beggar seen with QR-code hanging around his neck, netizens react, watch

Watch: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's baby Raha plays Holi for first time, video goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man, born in Marwari family, became Nepal’s richest, donated over Rs 200000000, no match for Mukesh Ambani...

Meet Mukesh Ambani's lesser-known Harvard graduate niece who is as stylish as cousin Isha Ambani, she is married to...

Gautam Adani’s firm makes massive buy at enterprise value of Rs 30800000000, Karan Adani claims it will…

Oldest language in the world and its relation with India

10 zinc-rich foods for vegetarians

Hindu king who lost only once to Mughals

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Watch! India Tears Into Pakistan In Geneva, Asks It to 'Stop Terror Factories…' | IPU Parliament

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: AAP Leaders Boycott Holi, Continue Protest Against Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

Ujjain Mahakaleshwar Fire: 13 Priests Severely Injured During Bhasma Aarti In Madhya Pradesh | MP

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas dance to dhol beats at Holi party as they celebrate festival with Malti Marie, Chopra family

Meet director, who studied at IIT Bombay, quit high-paying job to enter Bollywood, made India's highest-grossing film

Navya Naveli Nanda drops pics of Holi celebration with Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan; netizens ask 'where's Aishwarya'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Mukesh Ambani's lesser-known Harvard graduate niece who is as stylish as cousin Isha Ambani, she is married to...

Isheta Salgaocar is the daughter of Deepti Salgaoncar and Dattaraj Salgaoncar. She is a businesswoman and entrepreneur.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Mar 26, 2024, 09:15 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Whenever we talk about the Ambani family, the first names that come to our minds are those of Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani. However, the Ambani brothers have two lesser-known sisters Nina Kothari and Deepti Salgaocar.  

In this article, we will talk about Isheta Salgaoncar, the daughter of the late Dhirubhai Ambani and the younger sister of Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani, Deepti Salgaocar.

Isheta Salgaocar is the daughter of Deepti Salgaocar and Dattaraj Salgaocar. She is a businesswoman and entrepreneur.

Unlike her cousins Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani, Isheta prefers to keep a low profile despite her noteworthy achievements. She is a Harvard Business School graduate and is currently serving as Vice President of Corporate Development at Salgaocar Corporation Pvt. Ltd. 

Like her mother, Isheta Salgaocar is known for her philanthropic activities and supports education and healthcare-related activities.

Isheta Salgaocar is married to Atulya Mittal, the founder of Nexzu Mobility. Atulya is the nephew of business tycoon Lakshmi Niwas Mittal and a Harvard Business School alum. 

, Isheta was married to  Nirav Modi’s younger brother, Neeshal Modi. Isheta and Neeshal got married in 2016 but they got divorced after some time. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Ram Charan reunites with Sukumar after Rangasthalam for RC17, fans say 'bigger blockbuster than RRR, Pushpa loading'

This Rs 460-crore film with no action, villain, was rejected by Shah Rukh, Ranbir, Kajol, later won 3 National Awards

Bengaluru: 22 families fined Rs 1.1 lakh for wasting drinking water amid crisis

Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Lok Sabha election 2024: Know polling date, schedule, candidates, past results

IPL 2024: Big boost for Delhi Capitals as star player joins team ahead of RR clash

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement