Meet Mukesh Ambani's lesser-known Harvard graduate niece who is as stylish as cousin Isha Ambani, she is married to...

Isheta Salgaocar is the daughter of Deepti Salgaoncar and Dattaraj Salgaoncar. She is a businesswoman and entrepreneur.

Whenever we talk about the Ambani family, the first names that come to our minds are those of Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani. However, the Ambani brothers have two lesser-known sisters Nina Kothari and Deepti Salgaocar.

In this article, we will talk about Isheta Salgaoncar, the daughter of the late Dhirubhai Ambani and the younger sister of Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani, Deepti Salgaocar.

Unlike her cousins Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani, Isheta prefers to keep a low profile despite her noteworthy achievements. She is a Harvard Business School graduate and is currently serving as Vice President of Corporate Development at Salgaocar Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Like her mother, Isheta Salgaocar is known for her philanthropic activities and supports education and healthcare-related activities.

Isheta Salgaocar is married to Atulya Mittal, the founder of Nexzu Mobility. Atulya is the nephew of business tycoon Lakshmi Niwas Mittal and a Harvard Business School alum.

Isheta was married to Nirav Modi's younger brother, Neeshal Modi. Isheta and Neeshal got married in 2016 but they got divorced after some time.