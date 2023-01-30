Search icon
Meet Manu Jain, global VP of Xiaomi, who quits firm after 9 years

Manu Jain joined Xiaomi, a Chinese smartphone company, in 2014. He got promoted as Global Vice President of the tech firm in 2017.

Reported By:Prashant Tamta| Edited By: Prashant Tamta |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 09:38 PM IST

Meet Manu Jain, global VP of Xiaomi, who quits firm after 9 years (File photo: Twitter/Manu Jain)

Manu Kumar Jain, Global Vice President of Xiaomi, has resigned from his post. He has been with Xiaomi for over nine years. He announced his resignation on Twitter, saying he would be 'taking some time off' before moving towards the 'next professional challenge'.

"After nine years, I am moving on from the Xiaomi Group. I feel confident that now is the right time, as we have strong leadership teams across the world. I wish the Xiaomi teams globally all the best and hope they achieve even greater success," he said in his farewell note.

Jain joined Xiaomi, a Chinese smartphone company, in 2014 and had served in multiple roles. According to his statement, within three years of his tenure, Xiaomi 'became the no. 1 smartphone brand in India'. 

From 2014 to 2017, he was Xiaomi India region's managing director and was subsequently appointed as the company's president for the Indian subcontinent region. In 2017, he got promoted as Global Vice President of the tech firm.

After 7.5 years of leading the Xiaomi India team, in July 2021, Jain moved to a global role to support the international market. Jain was one of the earliest employees of Xiaomi India.

In 2013, he had co-founded fashion e-commerce portal Jabong. He did his graduation from IIT Delhi from 1999-2003 in mechanical engineering. He also holds a business management degree from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta.

