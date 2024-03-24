Twitter
Business

Meet man who sold his house to create business made of waste, now owns company with annual turnover Rs 3,00,00,000

Rahul Singh was raised in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, in a middle-class family. Rahul completed his education at the city's municipal government school.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Mar 24, 2024, 12:24 PM IST

(Image source: Linkdln)
Success is unavoidable if you are committed to achieving your goals in life. Very few people in the world succeed remarkably despite all the challenges. Chhattisgarh's Rahul Singh has taken a similar action. Rahul used waste materials to start a crore-dollar business.

Using leftover materials, Rahul built a multi-crore business. By selling his house, Rahul founded EcoSoul Home. This company uses tree leaves and bamboo to create environmentally friendly products. The company now makes millions of rupees in revenue. Rahul is growing his company quickly these days, and he is protecting the environment. The company's operations are currently spread throughout several nations.

Rahul Singh was raised in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, in a middle-class family. Rahul completed his education at the city's municipal government school. Completed a B.Tech programme in 2005 at Surat. Rahul then left for America in 2008, completing his MBA at the Xavier School of Management in Jamshedpur. From 2008 to 2019, Rahul was employed by various companies. Rahul desired to operate on his own. He considered the surroundings constantly. That's why he decided to launch his own business. It was more complicated, though. Rahul initially encountered many obstacles, but he persisted.

An American company employed Rahul at that time. He got to know Arvind Ganesan there. In 2020, the two of them founded a business in Washington called EcoSoul Home. He considered expanding the company after it began to operate. 

In 2022, Rahul and his family went back to India as a result. With more than 150 manufacturing facilities operating worldwide, the company is now present in numerous nations, including India, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, and others. The company's revenue has surpassed Rs 300 crore as of today. With his business, Rahul has already saved 1.3 million tonnes of plastic. Rahul's company operates throughout numerous nations. More than 150 of its manufacturing facilities are operating worldwide today.

