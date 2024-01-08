Meet man who left job in US to co-found Rs 637 crore revenue company, backed by Ratan Tata and others

He is an IIT graduate who completed his bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from IIT Kanpur in 2009.

Many IIT and IIM graduates left their high-paying jobs to start their own companies. They collaborated among themselves to launch their startup and turned it into a successful business. They even got funding from several leading business persons in India such as Ratan Tata, Ritesh Agarwal and others. One such person who left his corporate job to co-found a company is Varun Khaitan. He, along with Abhiraj Bhal and Raghav Chandra, co-founded Urban Company (formerly UrbanClap) in September 2014.

Khaitan is the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the company and is responsible for operations and service provider onboarding at Urban Company. He completed his bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from IIT Kanpur in 2009. He is closely involved in business development and partner success. Before founding Urban Company, Khaitan was working at Qualcomm RND in California and was a consultant with The Boston Consulting Group in the New York and Istanbul offices.

The company raised an undisclosed amount in funding from Ratan Tata in December 2015. Its other investors include Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal and Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal among others. Urban Company is a Gurgaon-based technology platform offering a variety of services at home. The company's revenue grew 45.4% to Rs 637 crore during FY23, as per its annual report published on the website of the company.

