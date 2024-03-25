Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

CSK vs GT, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Meet man who built 10 iconic brands, made Rs 10,000 crore company, he is...

Here's how Islam Khalilov, 15, saved over 100 lives during Moscow terror attack

CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans

'Every woman...': Kangana Ranaut hits back at Supriya Shrinate's objectionable remark, Congress leader clarifies

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

CSK vs GT, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Meet man who built 10 iconic brands, made Rs 10,000 crore company, he is...

CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans

Plants that can bring negative energy to your house

7 health benefits of eating beetroot

9 must-watch Tamil crime thrillers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

IPL 2024: IPL Finals Likely To Be Held In Chennai, Will MS Dhoni Play His Final Match At Chepauk?

MI Vs GT Highlights: Mohit Sharma Shines As Gujarat Titans Beat Mumbai Indians By 6 Runs | IPL 2024

RR vs LSG Highlights: Sanju Samson Shines, Rajasthan Royals Beat Lucknow Super Giants By 20 Runs

Navya Naveli Nanda drops pics of Holi celebration with Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan; netizens ask 'where's Aishwarya'

Ram Charan reunites with Sukumar after Rangasthalam for RC17, fans say 'bigger blockbuster than RRR, Pushpa loading'

Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan refused this Tamil blockbuster; Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan rejected its cult Hindi remake

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man who built 10 iconic brands, made Rs 10,000 crore company, he is...

With no formal business education, the man went on a mission to cater to the unmet needs of the masses.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Mar 25, 2024, 10:12 PM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

article-main
Image source: X/@sofiafirdous1
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Darshan Patel, the brain behind Vini Cosmetics, shines as a perfect example of inspiration. He has revolutionised consumer choices with iconic products like Moov, Fogg, Itch Guard, Dermicool, and D’Cold Total. His company has a market value of more than Rs 10,000 crore. 

Patel, a visionary entrepreneur, defied the odds. With no formal business education, he went on a mission to cater to the unmet needs of the masses. 

It all began with a moment of insight at Mumbai's Churchgate station, where he witnessed women struggling with torn heels. This encounter sparked the creation of a revolutionary solution – crack cream. His crack cream swiftly became a household product, addressing a widespread concern. 

Fogg, the game-changer in India's deodorant market, with its catchy tagline, 'India mein toh fogg chal raha hai', swiftly captured hearts across the nation, rivalling established brands. By 2020, Fogg claimed a remarkable 16 per cent share in the Rs 4000 crore deodorant market, cementing its status as a household name, according to News18.

But Patel's legacy extends beyond cosmetics. He spearheaded Paras Pharmaceuticals, taking  it to become one of India's fastest-growing pharma giants. Under his leadership, iconic products like Moov, Dermicool, and Itchguard flourished.

Today, Darshan Patel's story stands as a testament to the power of vision, and determination. His journey inspires countless aspiring entrepreneurs to dare to dream.

As Darshan Patel continues to break barriers and redefine success, his remarkable legacy serves as a guiding light for generations to come, reminding us all that with passion and perseverance, no dream is too grand, no goal too distant.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Not Kangana Ranaut, Vidya Balan, Shabana Azmi, Tabu or Rekha; this actress has won most Filmfare Awards for Best Actress

RR vs LSG, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Weather Update: Light rain likely to hit Delhi-NCR today, check IMD forecast for Holi

Bollywood's biggest flop launched star kid; superstar and Hollywood legend could not save it, earned only Rs 7 crore

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement