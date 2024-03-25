Meet man who built 10 iconic brands, made Rs 10,000 crore company, he is...

Darshan Patel, the brain behind Vini Cosmetics, shines as a perfect example of inspiration. He has revolutionised consumer choices with iconic products like Moov, Fogg, Itch Guard, Dermicool, and D’Cold Total. His company has a market value of more than Rs 10,000 crore.

Patel, a visionary entrepreneur, defied the odds. With no formal business education, he went on a mission to cater to the unmet needs of the masses.

It all began with a moment of insight at Mumbai's Churchgate station, where he witnessed women struggling with torn heels. This encounter sparked the creation of a revolutionary solution – crack cream. His crack cream swiftly became a household product, addressing a widespread concern.

Fogg, the game-changer in India's deodorant market, with its catchy tagline, 'India mein toh fogg chal raha hai', swiftly captured hearts across the nation, rivalling established brands. By 2020, Fogg claimed a remarkable 16 per cent share in the Rs 4000 crore deodorant market, cementing its status as a household name, according to News18.

But Patel's legacy extends beyond cosmetics. He spearheaded Paras Pharmaceuticals, taking it to become one of India's fastest-growing pharma giants. Under his leadership, iconic products like Moov, Dermicool, and Itchguard flourished.

Today, Darshan Patel's story stands as a testament to the power of vision, and determination. His journey inspires countless aspiring entrepreneurs to dare to dream.

As Darshan Patel continues to break barriers and redefine success, his remarkable legacy serves as a guiding light for generations to come, reminding us all that with passion and perseverance, no dream is too grand, no goal too distant.