Meet London's richest Indian businessman, built Rs 2.6 lakh crore empire, his net worth is...

Gopichand Hinduja and family saw a rise of 7 percent in wealth, which caused them to climb two spots to the fifth spot on the list. Hinduja, along with companies like Tata, Birla, and Ambani, is among India's most well-known organizations because of his prosperous professional career.

Numerous billionaires from India are in charge of multiple prosperous corporate empires throughout the globe. Gopichand Parmanand Hinduja and his family with Rs 1,76,500 crore in wealth, is one such tycoon.

Who is Gopichand Hinduja?

In 1959, the Mumbai-based family business welcomed the Chairman of the Hinduja Group and Hinduja Automotive Ltd. In 1979, he relocated to London in order to grow the export company. While his full name is Gopichand Parmanand Hinduja, he is affectionately referred to as "GP" in the business community.

In 1959, Gopichand received his diploma from Jai Hind College in Bombay. He is the recipient of honorary doctorates in both law and economics from Richmond College in London and the University of Westminster, respectively. His spouse is Sunita. The couple is blessed with a daughter named Rita and two sons, Sanjay and Dheeraj.

Prakash, Ashok, Gopi, and Srichand are Gopi Hinduja's four brothers. Following the death of his older brother Srichand in May 2023, Gopi Hinduja became the company's only chairman. Parmanand Deepchand Hinduja, their father, established the Hinduja Group.

He began by trading goods in the Sindh region, which is now in Pakistan. In 1919, he relocated the company's headquarters to Iran. His sons relocated the base to London later in 1979. In 1987, the group also purchased Ashok Leyland, which is currently the largest automobile manufacturer in India.

Businesses owned by Hindujas operate in a variety of industries, such as banking, lubricants, and trucks. In the 1980s, the company also bought Gulf Oil from Chevron, and in the 1990s, it opened banks in Switzerland and India.