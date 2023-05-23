Meet Irfan Razack, man who owned fabric, tailoring shop now has Rs 11,456 crore wealth, his firm sold Rs 505 crore land

Irfan Razack's father Razack Sattar opened a small fabric and tailoring shop in 1950. (File)

Adobe, a US-headquartered firm, has bought office space with an area 400,000 sq ft in Bengaluru for Rs 505 crore. The office has been purchased at Prestige Tech Park IV. It will have 640 car parking slots. The Prestige Group is owned by Irfan Razack, who spearheads the company as its chairman and managing director. He is one of the richest men in India.

In 1990, Razack was planning his retirement after he sold his second real estate project in Bengaluru for Rs 1 crore. However, the creative itch to build something overcame his desire to retire and became one of the biggest realtors in the country.

In an old interview in Forbes, he called himself a meticulous and clear thinker. He said money loses charm after a while and it is the creativity that keeps a person going. Bengaluru is his home turf. Majority of his company's projects work here.

He is the oldest son of Razack Sattar, the founder of the Prestige Group.

The company was founded in 1986. Apart from Bengaluru, it has also developed property spaces in Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Calicut, Hyderabad, Mumbai and other places.

Irfan began working in his father's small clothing shop. He helped his father build a massive business, leveraging his relationships, reported Business Today.

His father Razack Sattar opened a small fabric and tailoring shop in 1950. The company still runs the business. They started off with brokering deals between buyers and sellers. They later ventured into the real estate business.

They were also the main contractor of the UB City, which was pioneered by Vijay Mallya.

According to Trendlyine, his net worth is Rs 11,456 crore.

In FY 2023, the company registered a sale of Rs 12,930 crore.

In 2014, Forbes had estimated his net worth to be 1.23 billion dollars.