Meet Indian woman, whose 347-room home is one of world's largest private residences, it hosted Priyanka Chopra's wedding

The Palace-cum-hotel has around 347 rooms making it the world's largest private residence. This luxurious palace is home to Shivranjani Raje. Raje is a royal entrepreneur who turned around the fate of their princely family's fortunes. She is the oldest child and only daughter of Gaj Singh 2 of Jodhpur.

Shivranjani has been working towards expanding her family's business which includes turning forts, and palaces into museums and hotels.

Raje joined the family business nearly two decades ago. At the time, their family business was going through a tough time financially. Her younger brother went into a coma after a massive polo accident. He took years to recover.

Shivranjani Raje's father Gaj Singh 2 succeeded Hanwant Singh as the 29th maharaja of Jodhpur when the erstwhile Maharaja passed away in a plane crash. At the time, Gaj Singh 2 was just four years old.

The Umaid palace was built by Maharaja Umaid Singh in 1943. Shivranjani Raje took over the family business and ventured to make a huge fortune for the royal family. She was brought up in the West Indies' Trinidad and Tobago where her father was a diplomat. She returned to India at the tender age of six.

Raje went to England to pursue her education and studied Anthropology at the prestigious Cambridge University and then did a Filmmaking course in New York.

