Business

Meet one of India’s richest women, turned one path lab into Rs 8500 crore giant, once took debt to…

Ameera Shah's journey started as a 21-year-old who decided to give up her high-paying job at a financial giant in the US to return to India.

Latest News

Chitresh Sehgal

Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 05:32 PM IST

Ameera Shah is today the force behind one of the biggest healthcare companies of India. Her journey started as a 21-year-old who decided to give up her high-paying job at a financial giant in the US to return to India. Coming from a family of doctors, Ameera is not a medical professional. However, her business acumen helped transform her father’s single path lab into a Rs 8500 crore company.

Ameera Shah is the managing director (MD) and promoter of Metropolis Healthcare. The Mumbai-headquartered company is a leading diagnostics chain with operations in seven countries. Ameera began her professional career with financial giant Goldman Sachs in the US. She holds degrees from the HR College of Commerce and Economics in Mumbai and the University of Texas, Austin, US. Unsatisfied with her finance executive job in the US, she returned home to change the fortunes of her family back in 2001 when she took over her father’s business.

Ameera is the daughter of prominent doctors Dr Sushil Shah and Dr Duru Shah. While her father is a pathologist and mother a gynecologist, her sister is a geneticist. However, Ameera chose a different path and became a finance and management professional. She also studied at the Harvard Business School where she completed the Owner-President Management Program.

Ameera realised the gaps in her father’s pathology business which relied on manual operations with no computers. She brought in technology and expanded the business aggressively. She raised the company’s first funding in 2006. Ameera took a huge risk in 2015 with a personal debt of Rs 600 crore. She took this massive financial burden in order to buy the stake held by a private investor in her company. The risk paid back with dividends. As per Hurun’s Women Rich List 2022, Ameera was pegged as one of the richest in the country with wealth of Rs 5,950 crore. 

