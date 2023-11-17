Headlines

Meet Indian who earned Rs 5 crore daily, wanted to become cricketer, does not own company, works as…

Sundar Pichai studied at Jawahar Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School, Chennai and then went on to earn a degree in Metallurgical Engineering from IIT Kharagpur.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 12:08 PM IST

Billions of youth across the globe dream of getting a job in Google and most of them are impressed by the high salary which the company offers to its employees. Google has a superb work culture too and the company allows its employees to work in a stress-free environment and earn big bucks too. Not only this, the infrastructure of Google offices around the world is top class and it would not be wrong to say that Google offices are out of this world.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai was born in Tamil Nadu. Sundar Pichai studied at Jawahar Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School, Chennai and then went on to earn a degree in Metallurgical Engineering from IIT Kharagpur. After completing his degree from IIT, Sundar Pichai went to Stanford University and Wharton School of Pennsylvania University for further studies.

Sundar Pichai has been working in Google since 2004. He is the Chief Executive Officer of Google and its subsidiary Alphabet Inc. His annual salary is Rs 16,63,99,058.00, which means that his monthly salary is Rs 1,38,66,588.17. Pichai’s weekly salary is Rs 31,99,981.88 and daily salary is Rs 6,39,996.38. He earns Rs 66,666.29 every hour. In April 2023, it was revealed that Sundar Pichai received a total compensation of approximately USD 226 million (approximately Rs 1,854 crore) in 2022, which means he earned Rs 5 crore per day.

Interestingly, Sundar Pichai is very fond of watching and playing cricket. Sundar Pichai once said that as a child he wanted to become a cricketer and was also the captain of his school cricket team in Chennai. According to reports, under the captaincy of Sundar Pichai, his team also won many tournaments. Sundar Pichai is a big fan of Sunil Gavaskar and master blaster Sachin Tendulkar. Sundar Pichai, however, is not a big fan of the T20 format.

