This man visited shops to sell medicines, started business with Rs 2000, now runs Rs 260000 crore firm, net worth is...

In 1982, he borrowed Rs 2000 from his father and, along with his friends, started his pharmaceutical company Sun Pharma in Gujarat's Vapi.

It is said that those who were born with a silver spoon are the ones accomplishing big tasks. Starting a business is not everyone's cup of tea. The middle class merely dreams, while those who have become successful were destined to be big since birth. If you ever hear such things, just close your ears. Success is not determined by the background of your family or the status of your household. The power of the will to sacrifice everything to achieve dreams is the key to success. If you possess this determination, success is bound to follow. This is the story of pharma king Dilip Shanghvi.

Dilip Shanghvi was born in the small city of Amreli in Gujarat. His father, Shantilal Sanghvi, worked in Kolkata in the supply of generic medicines. After completing college, Dilip Shanghvi also joined his father's businDNA ess. With the knowledge of medicines, he started working in the distribution of medicines for pharmaceutical companies. He travelled around, selling medicines. One day, it struck him that if he could sell medicines made by others, why not his own?

In 1982, he borrowed Rs 2000 from his father and, along with his friends, started his pharmaceutical company Sun Pharma in Gujarat's Vapi. Focusing on high-quality medicines, he initially manufactured only a few psychiatric drugs. Dilip started selling his medicines. Fifteen years later, in 1997, Dilip Shanghvi bought an American pharmaceutical company. With this move, he established his presence in the United States. In 2007, he also acquired an Israeli company, Taro Pharma.

In 2014, a deal was struck between Sun Pharma and Ranbaxy, bringing about significant changes. Sun Pharma acquired Ranbaxy for approximately Rs 19,000 crore. By the end of 2014, Dilip Shanghvi's total wealth had reached $17.8 billion. There was even a time when he became the richest industrialist in India, surpassing Mukesh Ambani in Forbes' list in 2015. According to Forbes, as of 2023, Dilip Shanghvi's total wealth has reached $17.8 billion, which is equivalent to Rs 1,46,090 crore. On July 19, 2023, Sun Pharma's market capitalisation reached Rs 2,60,000 crore.