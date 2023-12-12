Headlines

This stand-up comedian, reality star lost his mother at 14, used to work for Rs 60 per day at a shop, now earns...

Transform your living space with these Amazon Air Fresheners for a purified environment

This man visited shops to sell medicines, started business with Rs 2000, now runs Rs 260000 crore firm, net worth is...

Most searched cricketer in the world on Google in 2023, he’s not Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Travis Head, Pat Cummins

CBSE Date Sheet 2024: When, where and how to check CBSE class 10, 12 time tables online

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This stand-up comedian, reality star lost his mother at 14, used to work for Rs 60 per day at a shop, now earns...

Transform your living space with these Amazon Air Fresheners for a purified environment

This man visited shops to sell medicines, started business with Rs 2000, now runs Rs 260000 crore firm, net worth is...

Essential oils that promote healthy hairs

Panchamrit to Rava ladoo: 10 most searched recipes in India

10 benefits of taking afternoon nap

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Article 370 was a temporary provision, says SC as it upholds its abrogation | Article 370 judgement

Thousands of dead fish mysteriously wash up on Japan beach, revive Fukushima conspiracy!

‘Fake news peddled by Pakistan': India rejects reports of 'secret memo against Nijjar'

This stand-up comedian, reality star lost his mother at 14, used to work for Rs 60 per day at a shop, now earns...

Meet actress who played simpleton in first film, became famous for bold scenes, dated India cricketer, her last film...

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan visits Vaishno Devi thrice in 11 months, offers prayers ahead of Dunki release

HomeBusiness

Business

This man visited shops to sell medicines, started business with Rs 2000, now runs Rs 260000 crore firm, net worth is...

In 1982, he borrowed Rs 2000 from his father and, along with his friends, started his pharmaceutical company Sun Pharma in Gujarat's Vapi.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 12:26 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

It is said that those who were born with a silver spoon are the ones accomplishing big tasks. Starting a business is not everyone's cup of tea. The middle class merely dreams, while those who have become successful were destined to be big since birth. If you ever hear such things, just close your ears. Success is not determined by the background of your family or the status of your household. The power of the will to sacrifice everything to achieve dreams is the key to success. If you possess this determination, success is bound to follow. This is the story of pharma king Dilip Shanghvi.

Dilip Shanghvi was born in the small city of Amreli in Gujarat. His father, Shantilal Sanghvi, worked in Kolkata in the supply of generic medicines. After completing college, Dilip Shanghvi also joined his father's businDNA ess. With the knowledge of medicines, he started working in the distribution of medicines for pharmaceutical companies. He travelled around, selling medicines. One day, it struck him that if he could sell medicines made by others, why not his own?

In 1982, he borrowed Rs 2000 from his father and, along with his friends, started his pharmaceutical company Sun Pharma in Gujarat's Vapi. Focusing on high-quality medicines, he initially manufactured only a few psychiatric drugs. Dilip started selling his medicines. Fifteen years later, in 1997, Dilip Shanghvi bought an American pharmaceutical company. With this move, he established his presence in the United States. In 2007, he also acquired an Israeli company, Taro Pharma.

In 2014, a deal was struck between Sun Pharma and Ranbaxy, bringing about significant changes. Sun Pharma acquired Ranbaxy for approximately Rs 19,000 crore. By the end of 2014, Dilip Shanghvi's total wealth had reached $17.8 billion. There was even a time when he became the richest industrialist in India, surpassing Mukesh Ambani in Forbes' list in 2015. According to Forbes, as of 2023, Dilip Shanghvi's total wealth has reached $17.8 billion, which is equivalent to Rs 1,46,090 crore. On July 19, 2023, Sun Pharma's market capitalisation reached Rs 2,60,000 crore.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: This Bigg Boss 17 contestant attended Sara Khan and Ali Merchant's wedding in Bigg Boss 4

Chandrayaan-3 to Atiq Ahmed: List of top trending Google searches of 2023 in India

Watch: Girl's attention-grabbing dance in crowded metro goes viral, internet says 'koi band karo'

Have best quality of chia seeds from Amazon

Animal box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor's film inches closer to Rs 450 crore, collects Rs 13 crore on 2nd Monday

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE