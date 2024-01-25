Meet daughter of billionaire with Rs 11630 crore net worth, she helps father run his company as...

An MBA graduate from Harvard Business School, she is passionate about educating and guiding investors in the right way.

Many leading businesspeople in India are working in their family businesses and are expanding them to the next level. Their parents have given them the reign of the business. One such person who is helping her father run his company is Aditi Kothari Desai, the Vice Chairperson of DSP Asset Managers Pvt Ltd. (DSPAM). She is the daughter of Hemendra Kothari, a veteran investment banker who represents the fourth generation of a family of prominent stock brokers. According to Forbes, he has a real-time net worth of Rs 11630 crore as of January 25.

Aditi also serves as a member of the Executive Committee of DSPAM. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics (1994 - 1998) from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, US. She also holds an MBA from Harvard Business School, US. She is passionate about educating and guiding investors in the right way. Aditi is the director on the board, head of digital, marketing and sales at DSP Investment Managers. She has 20 years of experience in the Indian asset management industry.

Aditi joined Merrill Lynch's investment banking group in New York in 1998. She primarily worked on M&A activities in the Financial Institutions Group. Subsequently, she worked at DSP Merrill Lynch as part of the fixed-income sales team. Aditi later joined DSP Merrill Lynch Fund Managers in 2002 (now DSPAM). Here she worked on various projects, including establishing an offshore fund for foreign investors.

Aditi is a Trustee in the Hemendra Kothari Foundation as well as the Wildlife Conservation Trust. She is passionate about viewing and saving wildlife. Apart from being an Independent Director at Godrej Agrovet, she also serves on the Board of DASRA, a leading strategic philanthropy foundation in India.

