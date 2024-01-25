Meet daughter of billionaire with Rs 11630 crore net worth, she helps father run his company as...

Twitter
Headlines

Gyanvapi mosque security heightened post ASI report release

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter mission ends after suffering rotor damage

This film with no villain, fights was rejected by Aamir, Ranveer, Hrithik, Akshay; became superhit, minted Rs 168 crore

Meet woman who led all women contingent of Armed Forces Medical Services during Republic Day 2024 parade

Jannik Sinner knocks out ten-time champion Novak Djokovic in Australian Open 2024 semi-final

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Gyanvapi mosque security heightened post ASI report release

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter mission ends after suffering rotor damage

This film with no villain, fights was rejected by Aamir, Ranveer, Hrithik, Akshay; became superhit, minted Rs 168 crore

10 Calcium-rich dry fruits for healthy bones

Meet Bigg Boss 17's Abhishek Kumar, lost 4 million followers on TikTok, fought depression, slapped..

Republic Day 2024: ​5 bikes used by Indian Army

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

Virat Kohli Scripts History, Wins 4th ICC Men's ODI Cricketer Of The Year Award | ICC Awards 2023

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: India Beats England In Their Own Game, Jaiswal Plays Bazball

Oscar Nomination 2024: Oppenheimer And Barbie Lead List; Check Full List Here | 96th Academy Awards

This film with no villain, fights was rejected by Aamir, Ranveer, Hrithik, Akshay; became superhit, minted Rs 168 crore

From Ranbir's Animal to Hrithik-Deepika's Fighter: Eric Pillai continues his sonic mastery!

Rohit Shetty bashes Munawar Faruqui, calls him non deserving in Bigg Boss 17: ‘Aap itne boring…’

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet daughter of billionaire with Rs 11630 crore net worth, she helps father run his company as...

An MBA graduate from Harvard Business School, she is passionate about educating and guiding investors in the right way.

article-main

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 04:24 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Many leading businesspeople in India are working in their family businesses and are expanding them to the next level. Their parents have given them the reign of the business. One such person who is helping her father run his company is Aditi Kothari Desai, the Vice Chairperson of DSP Asset Managers Pvt Ltd. (DSPAM). She is the daughter of Hemendra Kothari, a veteran investment banker who represents the fourth generation of a family of prominent stock brokers. According to Forbes, he has a real-time net worth of Rs 11630 crore as of January 25.

Aditi also serves as a member of the Executive Committee of DSPAM. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics (1994 - 1998) from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, US. She also holds an MBA from Harvard Business School, US. She is passionate about educating and guiding investors in the right way. Aditi is the director on the board, head of digital, marketing and sales at DSP Investment Managers. She has 20 years of experience in the Indian asset management industry.

Aditi joined Merrill Lynch's investment banking group in New York in 1998. She primarily worked on M&A activities in the Financial Institutions Group. Subsequently, she worked at DSP Merrill Lynch as part of the fixed-income sales team. Aditi later joined DSP Merrill Lynch Fund Managers in 2002 (now DSPAM). Here she worked on various projects, including establishing an offshore fund for foreign investors.

Aditi is a Trustee in the Hemendra Kothari Foundation as well as the Wildlife Conservation Trust. She is passionate about viewing and saving wildlife. Apart from being an Independent Director at Godrej Agrovet, she also serves on the Board of DASRA, a leading strategic philanthropy foundation in India.

READ | Meet man who is the highest donor for Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Fighter review: Sid Anand marries Gadar's chest-thumping nationalism with Top Gun's slick action, Hrithik Roshan shines

ICC honours Zimbabwe with Spirit of Cricket Award 2023 for this heartwarming on-field gesture - Watch

Laapataa Ladies trailer: Two young brides lost on train lead to hilarious misadventures in Kiran Rao's comeback film

Akash Ambani’s Reliance Jio partners with OnePlus, announces launch of new 5G…

WWE’s Vince McMahon accused of rape, sex trafficking by former employee

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE