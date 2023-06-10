Search icon
Meet Ayesha Thapar, restaurateur, Delhi heiress, style diva; wife of CEO with net worth Rs 8,500 crore

While Ayesha Thapar is the scion of leading business conglomerate Thapar Group, her husband Nikesh Arora is among the richest Indian CEOs in the world with a net worth of Rs 8,500 crore.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 08:39 AM IST

From one of Delhi’s top style divas, heiress Ayesha Thapar is now a successful restaurateur in the United States. She is also one half of a power couple, with her husband Nikesh Arora the CEO of multi-billion dollar cybersecurity giant Palo Alto Networks. While Thapar is the scion of leading Indian business conglomerate the Thapar Group, Nikesh is among the richest Indian CEOs in the world with a net worth of Rs 8,500 crore.

Ayesha Thapar did her schooling from Delhi’s Modern School before graduating in economics from Wellesley College. She is the Managing Director of real-estate giant Indian City Properties Limited. Ayesha Thapar comes from an illustrious business legacy, beginning with her grandfather, the legendary business tycoon Karam Chand Thapar.

The Thapar family business that began from coal trading earned massive wealth through different business interests in textiles (JCT Limited), real estate (Indian City Properties), education and trading. They also owned the Oriental Bank of Commerce at one time. The KCT Group is currently helmed by Ayesha’s father Vikram Thapar and brother Varun Thapar.

Ayesha is not just a business scion but a successful business woman herself. She once revealed that she had wanted to be an entrepreneur since the age of 12. Ayesha is a former model. As a business woman, she has launched multiple fashion labels including Sansaar and a jewellery line. She also ran a telecom firm in Miami.

She was earlier married to Turkish business tycoon Engin Yesil. Ayesha owns restaurants Ettan and Copra in California that she operates with celebrity chef Srijith Gopinathan. Ayesha and Nikesh got married in 2014 in a lavish wedding in Italy that was attended by Hollywood stars like Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.

