Meet Ankush Sachdeva, IIT Kanpur alumni who failed 17 times before founding Rs 40,000 crore startup

Ankush Sachdeva started 17 startups but they all failed. In his 18th attempt, Ankush Sachdeva, along with his two IIT-ian friends, Farid Ahsan and Bhanu Singh, collaborated on the Sharechat app, which was launched in October 2015.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 09, 2023, 08:14 AM IST

ShareChat CEO Ankush Sachdeva

Ankush Sachdeva, the founder of ShareChat, is now a well-known name, however, he once failed 17 times before he hit the jackpot with ShareChat. The company's success came as Ankush Sachdeva recognised the need for a vernacular social media platform that would help connect users from smaller towns and cities in India, where Facebook and other platforms were not user-friendly due to the English language complexity.

Mohalla Tech Private Limited, the holding company of ShareChat, was founded in January 2015 as a social networking platform for Indian audiences. The platform, as of now, is available in 15 languages including Hindi, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, Odia, Kannada, Assamese, Haryanvi, Rajasthani, Bhojpuri, and English. 

Ankush Sachdeva completed his senior secondary schooling at Somerville School and later enrolled at IIT Kanpur in 2011. He was, at the time, pursuing a Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech.) in Computer Science. Ankush Sachdeva then completed his B.Tech. degree in 2015 and interned at Microsoft from May to July 2014. 

Ankush Sachdeva started 17 startups but they all failed. In his 18th attempt, Ankush Sachdeva, along with his two IIT-ian friends, Farid Ahsan and Bhanu Singh, collaborated on the Sharechat app, which was launched in October 2015.

ShareChat is headquartered in Bangalore and Ankush Sachdeva serves as its CEO. ShareChat has a footprint of more than 350 million monthly active users across 15 Indian languages. ShareChat also employs over 2500 employees. 

ShareChat, as of now, is valued at around 5 billion dollars which is more than Rs 40,000 crores (as of June 2022). 

Ankush Sachdeva's story is motivating because he never gave up on his dream of building a successful business. ShareChat was established mainly due to Ankush Sachdeva's perseverance and resilience. ShareChat is a testament to Ankush Sachdeva's vision and hard work. Ankush Sachdeva’s story is a reminder that failure comes and goes but with hard work, and a willingness to learn, success is possible. 

