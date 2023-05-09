Ananya Panday grabs eyeballs in 'bucket-style' bag, its whopping price will shock you

Headlines

Lenovo Legion Slim 5i review: Versatile performance in budget

Independence Day 2023: How tribal hero Birsa Munda waged war against British, became Bihar's youngest freedom fighter

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max available with over Rs 75000 off in Flipkart sale on Independence Day, check details

Lifestyle

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 09, 2023, 07:41 AM IST

Ananya Panday's fashion choices are the talk of the town after her recent appearance at an event. Ananya Panday recently attended an event in a stunning pink gown, however, what stood out was her unique handbag, resembling a Balti (a traditional bucket-shaped vessel). While netizens were busy reacting to the shape of the bag, little did they know the hefty price tag it came with. 

Ananya Panday's Khloe pot of gold bag 

Ananya Panday, for the event, was dressed in a monochrome ensemble, donning a dynamic fuchsia pink blazer dress paired with matching tights and block heels that oozed classiness.

READ | Isha Ambani dons customised sharara set from Lajjoo at NMACC event, pays tribute to mom Nita Ambani

However, it was her unconventional purse that caught everyone's attention. The gold bag, embellished with cascades of gold coins was a unique accessory that Ananya Panday carried. The bag was none other than Khloe's pot of gold bag from the American luxury brand Judith Leiber.

This luxurious bag boasts a metallic line interior and a crystal-covered exterior and has a whopping price tag of USD 5,995 which is approximately Rs 4.90 lakh. 

READ | Kerala boat mishap: BJP reacts to Malappuram boat tragedy, demand resignation of Kerala Tourism Minister

On the work front, Ananya Panday has an exciting number of projects lined up. Among them is the highly anticipated web series, Call Me Bae. The series revolves around the life of Bae, a billionaire fashionista played by Ananya Panday, who is excluded by her ultra-rich family after a scandalous incident. Forced to redefine her identity, Bae embarks on a journey of self-discovery.

