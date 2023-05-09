Ananya Panday grabs eyeballs in 'bucket-style' bag, its whopping price will shock you

Ananya Panday, for the event, was dressed in a monochrome ensemble, donning a dynamic fuchsia pink blazer dress paired with matching tights and block heels that oozed classiness.

Ananya Panday's fashion choices are the talk of the town after her recent appearance at an event. Ananya Panday recently attended an event in a stunning pink gown, however, what stood out was her unique handbag, resembling a Balti (a traditional bucket-shaped vessel). While netizens were busy reacting to the shape of the bag, little did they know the hefty price tag it came with.

Ananya Panday's Khloe pot of gold bag

However, it was her unconventional purse that caught everyone's attention. The gold bag, embellished with cascades of gold coins was a unique accessory that Ananya Panday carried. The bag was none other than Khloe's pot of gold bag from the American luxury brand Judith Leiber.

This luxurious bag boasts a metallic line interior and a crystal-covered exterior and has a whopping price tag of USD 5,995 which is approximately Rs 4.90 lakh.

On the work front, Ananya Panday has an exciting number of projects lined up. Among them is the highly anticipated web series, Call Me Bae. The series revolves around the life of Bae, a billionaire fashionista played by Ananya Panday, who is excluded by her ultra-rich family after a scandalous incident. Forced to redefine her identity, Bae embarks on a journey of self-discovery.