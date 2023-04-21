Meet Ajay Swamy, chaiwala-turned-entrepreneur; know how he built a profitable farming business

Success story: Meet Ajay Swamy, a 31-year-old resident of Parlika village in Hanumangarh, Rajasthan. One small idea while reading newspaper changed his life. He learned about aloe vera farming while reading the newspaper and it piqued his interest. He was running a tea stall in Rajasthan after his father's sudden demise, but he wanted to improve his financial status to support his family. When he inherited an acre of land from his father, he decided to make use of it for aloe vera cultivation, despite having no prior experience in farming.

Ajay started by researching about aloe vera farming on the internet and speaking to farmers who knew about its cultivation. He purchased a few aloe vera plants from another village and used good fertilizers to ensure their growth. After one and a half years, he harvested a well-grown crop. However, he found that finding buyers for his crop was not easy.

To overcome this challenge, Ajay decided to make by-products of aloe vera, starting with aloe vera juice. As the demand for his products grew, he closed his tea shop to focus on cultivation completely. He learned to make various aloe vera products at Krishi Vigyan Kendra, including soaps, shampoos, creams, sweets, and his best-selling product, aloe vera laddu priced at ₹350 per kg.

Ajay set up a processing unit on his land and launched his brand. Today, his company sells 45 different aloe vera products and has a turnover of more than ₹10 lakhs a year. His success story is a testament to the fact that an idea can change your life, and with determination and hard work, anyone can achieve their goals.

Read more: Meet Bhadresh Shah, IIT alumnus who built Rs 26,000 crore company, lost all money he started biz with in one year