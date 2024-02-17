Mark Zuckerberg reveals his daily routine as Meta CEO, first thing he does after waking up is..

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, has shared his daily schedule. He goes about his everyday activities just like any other person. In a Facebook live session, Mark Zuckerberg, the creator of popular messaging and social media apps like Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp, shared his daily schedule. Mark frequently discusses his interests during live Facebook sessions.

During the live session, Facebook CEO Meta revealed that he typically begins his day at eight in the morning. Instead of grabbing a cup of coffee or tea when he wakes up, he grabs his reliable friend, his smartphone. Following that, he monitors the messages that arrive on his social media accounts on Facebook, Messenger, and WhatsApp in order to remain informed about events taking place globally.

Mark Zuckerberg revealed during the live session that he uses technology to communicate with people before beginning his productive day. Mark Zuckerberg does not, however, constantly use social media. Mark recently disclosed on the social media network about another interest of his. He is enrolled in a Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) programme. In addition, he works out four thousand calories a day.

But Mark Zuckerberg didn't disclose any other habits during this live session. One of the wealthiest people on the planet, Mark Zugerberg, also revealed some details regarding the future of his social media business, Meta, during the live session.

Not just you, but also well-known individuals like Mark Zuckerberg, who checks his smartphone as soon as he wakes up in the morning to stay informed about global events, are among the influential people living in this digital age.