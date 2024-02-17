Twitter
Headlines

Man captures monstrous king cobra nearly double his size in viral video, internet is shocked

Mark Zuckerberg reveals his daily routine as Meta CEO, first thing he does after waking up is..

'Didn't let the C-word define my life': When Sonali Bendre opened up about her battle with cancer

NASA shares stunning image of frozen seawater on Earth taken from ISS

Meet man, once waiter, now owns Rs 15100000 crore company, beat Google to become one of largest…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Man captures monstrous king cobra nearly double his size in viral video, internet is shocked

Mark Zuckerberg reveals his daily routine as Meta CEO, first thing he does after waking up is..

'Didn't let the C-word define my life': When Sonali Bendre opened up about her battle with cancer

9 times Dev Anand inspired us with strong motivational messages

Most expensive all-rounder of IPL 2024

10 footballers to score most goals in Champions League

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Hug Day 2024: 5 times Bollywood actors ended their tiffs with hugs

Valentine's Day 2024: From Veer-Zaara to Rockstar, perfect Bollywood romantic movies to watch with your partner

In pics: Operation Valentine stars Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar visit Pulwama memorial on terror attack's 5th anniversary

IND vs ENG Match Preview: What Should Be India's Playing 11 vs England In Rajkot, 3rd Test? l Cricket

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Match Preview: Sarfaraz Khan's Debut Confirmed? | Playing 11 | Pitch Report

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

This controversial film saw 34 court cases, lead actress was harassed, still had long queues for tickets, earned...

Made for Rs 7 crore, this film earned Rs 50 crore, its Bollywood remake was blockbuster too, boosted career of..

Meet actress whose father got married at 70, she changed religion for love, quit acting after 3-4 flop films, is now..

HomeBusiness

Business

Mark Zuckerberg reveals his daily routine as Meta CEO, first thing he does after waking up is..

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, has shared his daily schedule

article-main

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Feb 17, 2024, 11:05 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, has shared his daily schedule. He goes about his everyday activities just like any other person. In a Facebook live session, Mark Zuckerberg, the creator of popular messaging and social media apps like Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp, shared his daily schedule. Mark frequently discusses his interests during live Facebook sessions. 

During the live session, Facebook CEO Meta revealed that he typically begins his day at eight in the morning. Instead of grabbing a cup of coffee or tea when he wakes up, he grabs his reliable friend, his smartphone. Following that, he monitors the messages that arrive on his social media accounts on Facebook, Messenger, and WhatsApp in order to remain informed about events taking place globally.

Mark Zuckerberg revealed during the live session that he uses technology to communicate with people before beginning his productive day. Mark Zuckerberg does not, however, constantly use social media. Mark recently disclosed on the social media network about another interest of his. He is enrolled in a Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) programme. In addition, he works out four thousand calories a day.

But Mark Zuckerberg didn't disclose any other habits during this live session. One of the wealthiest people on the planet, Mark Zugerberg, also revealed some details regarding the future of his social media business, Meta, during the live session. 

Not just you, but also well-known individuals like Mark Zuckerberg, who checks his smartphone as soon as he wakes up in the morning to stay informed about global events, are among the influential people living in this digital age. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Nora Fatehi says 'cycle of same actors getting opportunities repeatedly' must end: 'Audience is complaining' | Exclusive

Meet actress whose father got married at 70, she changed religion for love, quit acting after 3-4 flop films, is now..

Watch: Rohit Sharma's reaction to Jay Shah's announcement on T20 World Cup 2024 captaincy goes viral

Meet actor who belongs to a Royal family, wished to become IAS officer, chose acting instead, career was ruined after..

EAM Jaishankar, Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly hold talks on bilateral ties in Munich amid diplomatic row

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Hug Day 2024: 5 times Bollywood actors ended their tiffs with hugs

Valentine's Day 2024: From Veer-Zaara to Rockstar, perfect Bollywood romantic movies to watch with your partner

In pics: Operation Valentine stars Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar visit Pulwama memorial on terror attack's 5th anniversary

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE