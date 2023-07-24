Headlines

Masaan turns 8: Vicky Kaushal marks his journey with an emotional post

Meet the man with Rs 27,810 crore net worth whose Rs 3435 crore company produces engines for BMW, Rolls Royce

Weather update: IMD issues red alert in Karnataka, orange alert in UP, Himachal, Uttarakhand; check latest forecast

Sandeep Singh shelves film on Tipu Sultan after alleged abuses, threats to his family: 'As Indians, let us...'

Prabhas’s Kalki 2898 AD to release in May? Here is what we know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Masaan turns 8: Vicky Kaushal marks his journey with an emotional post

Sandeep Singh shelves film on Tipu Sultan after alleged abuses, threats to his family: 'As Indians, let us...'

Uniqlo Launches Its 11th Sore In India On 6th October: Here Are 5 Uniqlo Must-Haves

9 must-watch unconventional Bollywood films on women empowerment on OTT

Bollywood superstars and their autographs

Superfoods to fight TB

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Step inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's reported luxurious wedding venue with lake view, per-day cost in lakhs

Emerging Asia Cup final 2023: Tayyab Tahir Shines As Pakistan A Beats India A By 128 Runs In Final

Ashes 2023: Australia retain Ashes after fourth Test in Manchester ends in rain-affected draw

Harmanpreet Kaur may face these punishment after calling Umpires 'pathetic' in match vs Bangladesh

Sandeep Singh shelves film on Tipu Sultan after alleged abuses, threats to his family: 'As Indians, let us...'

After Oppenheimer 'brings Kashmiris back' to theatres, Vivek Agnihotri says 'The Vaccine War will also...'

10 years of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra to host special screening of film in memory of Milkha Singh

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet the man with Rs 27,810 crore net worth whose Rs 3435 crore company produces engines for BMW, Rolls Royce

However, the bulk of his wealth comes from stakes he holds in various Bajaj companies including Bajaj Auto.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 07:19 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Abhay Firodia, one of India's richest people, is the chairman of Force Motors. The company is the maker of vans, pickup trucks, SUVs and others. It also produces engines for Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Rolls Royce. The 78-year-old billionaire businessman joined the company in 1975. It was founded by his late father Navalmal Firodia in 1958.

Abhay Firodia's net worth
 
According to Forbes, Firodia has a net worth of USD 3.4 billion (around Rs 27,810 crore) as of July 24, 2023. He is currently on the 895th position in the richest person's list as on July 24, 2023, as per the magazine. He was ranked 67th on India's Richest in 2022.

The bulk of his wealth comes from stakes he holds in various Bajaj companies including Bajaj Auto, according to Forbes. His company, Force Motors, has a market capitalisation of 34.35 billion INR as of July 24, 2023. This is around Rs 3435 crore. The share price of the company was Rs 2,606.60 on Monday. Force Motors was earlier known as Bajaj Tempo when it was a joint venture with the Bajaj clan.

The 78-year-old is born into a Jain family. He also heads the auto parts firm Jayahind Industries. He was the managing director of Force Motors till 2009 when he decided to hand over the reign to his son Prasan. He presently lives in Pune. He has four children. According to reports, he completed his schooling in Gwalior and graduated from Fergusson College in Pune with a BE (Hons.) in Economics. 

READ | Meet the man who heads Rs 73,090 crore company, son of India's second-richest mining billionaire 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Sandeep Singh shelves film on Tipu Sultan after alleged abuses, threats to his family: 'As Indians, let us...'

Prabhas’s Kalki 2898 AD to release in May? Here is what we know

Masaan turns 8: Vicky Kaushal marks his journey with an emotional post

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish, Avinash, Jiya, Bebika might taste Salman Khan’s anger this Weekend Ka Vaar; here’s why

‘There is no winner take all…’: Billionaire competitor on Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 166000 crore move

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Step inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's reported luxurious wedding venue with lake view, per-day cost in lakhs

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

5 most iconic outfits worn by Lisa Kudrow on Friends that would totally rock today

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE