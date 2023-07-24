Meet the man with Rs 27,810 crore net worth whose Rs 3435 crore company produces engines for BMW, Rolls Royce

However, the bulk of his wealth comes from stakes he holds in various Bajaj companies including Bajaj Auto.

Abhay Firodia, one of India's richest people, is the chairman of Force Motors. The company is the maker of vans, pickup trucks, SUVs and others. It also produces engines for Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Rolls Royce. The 78-year-old billionaire businessman joined the company in 1975. It was founded by his late father Navalmal Firodia in 1958.

Abhay Firodia's net worth



According to Forbes, Firodia has a net worth of USD 3.4 billion (around Rs 27,810 crore) as of July 24, 2023. He is currently on the 895th position in the richest person's list as on July 24, 2023, as per the magazine. He was ranked 67th on India's Richest in 2022.

The bulk of his wealth comes from stakes he holds in various Bajaj companies including Bajaj Auto, according to Forbes. His company, Force Motors, has a market capitalisation of 34.35 billion INR as of July 24, 2023. This is around Rs 3435 crore. The share price of the company was Rs 2,606.60 on Monday. Force Motors was earlier known as Bajaj Tempo when it was a joint venture with the Bajaj clan.

The 78-year-old is born into a Jain family. He also heads the auto parts firm Jayahind Industries. He was the managing director of Force Motors till 2009 when he decided to hand over the reign to his son Prasan. He presently lives in Pune. He has four children. According to reports, he completed his schooling in Gwalior and graduated from Fergusson College in Pune with a BE (Hons.) in Economics.

