Business

Meet the man who heads Rs 73,090 crore company, son of India's second-richest mining billionaire

Aditya Mittal holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the Wharton School in Pennsylvania, US.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 04:41 PM IST

Aditya Mittal is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Director of ArcelorMittal. He is the son of the Indian steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal, who is the executive chairman of the company. Aditya has been in the top post of the company since February 2021.

According to Forbes, ArcelorMittal reported a net income of USD 9.3 billion in 2022. This was around Rs 73,090 crore in 2022. Before becoming CEO of the company, Aditya was the President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of ArcelorMittal. His father Lakshmi Mittal is a well-known billionaire in the world. He is India's second-richest metal and mining billionaire with a net worth of around Rs 1,36,100 crore (as of July 23, 2023), according to Forbes.

The 47-year-old Aditya is married to Megha Mittal. The duo have three children. He is an active philanthropist with a particular interest in child health. He has one sister, Vanisha Mittal Bhatia, who is a director of ArcelorMittal.

Aditya holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the Wharton School in Pennsylvania, US. He was born in India and raised in Indonesia. He reportedly attended high school at Jakarta International School. He joined the family business in 1997. Later in 1999, he was appointed Head of Mergers and Acquisitions.

After 2006, Aditya held various senior leadership roles, including managerial oversight of the Group’s flat carbon steel businesses in the Americas and Europe. Aditya Mittal joined Ispat International in 1997 from Credit Suisse where he worked in the investment banking division.

