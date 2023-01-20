'Main kamati hun, wo udata hai': Shark Tank contestant's wife pens emotional note

'Main kamati hun, wo udata hai': Shark Tank India contestant wife note (Photos: LinkedIn & Twitter)

An emotional moment was recently witnessed at the Shark Tank India season 2 when judges offered a lucrative investment offer to Flatheads shoes' co-founder Ganesh Balakrishnan to support his family instead, but he declined.

Balakrishnan, who is an IIT and IIM grad, had pitched on the show but was left disappointed. The businessman mentioned that he would take a break, get a job to run his house, and re-evaluate his business plans. While sharks empathized with him, Balakrishnan broke down on the show.

Judges of the business reality show Aman Gupta and Vineeta Singh lauded Balakrishnan's courage to not accept their offer.

Now, days after the episode, his wife Anuradha Pasupathy has penned an emotional note on LinkedIn, saying all the hardships have only made them stronger and more determined. She’s a senior manager at Continental, a Hanover-based IT firm. Anuradha has narrated her side of the story with a striking line -- mai kamati hu, wo udata hai'.

"When Ganesh decided to leave his corporate job and start up on his own, I had my own apprehensions about how this will work. "It is very difficult to do a startup in India, it needs a very strong, resilient mind. Coming from a very conventional family, will he be able to deal with the rigours of entrepreneurship? There are plenty of wolves out there, will being an honest lamb really work?" she said. Check out her full Linkedin post below: