Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

'Main kamati hun, wo udata hai': Shark Tank contestant's wife pens emotional note

While Shark Tank India judges empathized with him, Balakrishnan broke down on the show.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 06:36 PM IST

'Main kamati hun, wo udata hai': Shark Tank contestant's wife pens emotional note
'Main kamati hun, wo udata hai': Shark Tank India contestant wife note (Photos: LinkedIn & Twitter)

An emotional moment was recently witnessed at the Shark Tank India season 2 when judges offered a lucrative investment offer to Flatheads shoes' co-founder Ganesh Balakrishnan to support his family instead, but he declined.

Balakrishnan, who is an IIT and IIM grad, had pitched on the show but was left disappointed. The businessman mentioned that he would take a break, get a job to run his house, and re-evaluate his business plans. While sharks empathized with him, Balakrishnan broke down on the show. 

Judges of the business reality show Aman Gupta and Vineeta Singh lauded Balakrishnan's courage to not accept their offer.

Now, days after the episode, his wife Anuradha Pasupathy has penned an emotional note on LinkedIn, saying all the hardships have only made them stronger and more determined. She’s a senior manager at Continental, a Hanover-based IT firm. Anuradha has narrated her side of the story with a striking line -- mai kamati hu, wo udata hai'.

READ | After Microsoft, Google to fire 12,000 employees; CEO Sundar Pichai says THIS

"When Ganesh decided to leave his corporate job and start up on his own, I had my own apprehensions about how this will work. "It is very difficult to do a startup in India, it needs a very strong, resilient mind. Coming from a very conventional family, will he be able to deal with the rigours of entrepreneurship? There are plenty of wolves out there, will being an honest lamb really work?" she said. Check out her full Linkedin post below:

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
'The Boobless Babe': 28-year-old woman gets both breasts removed despite not having cancer, know her story
Sam Curran love life: Meet Isabella, stunning actress girlfriend of IPL’s most expensive player
Vikram Gokhale death: Agneepath, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Hindi films featuring the veteran actor
Streaming This Week: Drishyam 2, Break Point, Dog Gone, OTT releases to binge-watch
Viral video: Urfi Javed flaunts her sexy curves in floral saree, netizens joke 'it's a parallel universe'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IBPS SO admit card 2023 RELEASED at ibps.in, direct link to download CRP SPL XII hall tickets
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.