'Jethalal can replace Ashneer Grover': Shark Tank India-TMKOC meme leaves Aman Gupta in splits

Shark Tank India meets Jethalal

Shark Tank India is back with its 2nd season, and so are the memes. The show has gained an immense fan following, and the Sharks have also become a pop-culture reference. Have you ever imagined what will happen when your favourite on-screen entrepreneur, Jethalal Champaklal Gadha from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, will participate in Shark Tank India to expand his Gada Electronics? Sounds interesting, isn't it?

Well, a social media user did the impossible. He made a mash-up reel of Shark Tank with TMKOC and the final result is hilarious. The reel shows Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) trying to pitch for the expansion of his electronics shop, before Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, and Peyush Bansal. The conversation between them is perfectly synced, and the video will surely put a smile on your face. Watch it for yourself, and don't miss the ending.

Here's the reel

Soon, the video started getting traction, and netizens enjoyed the crossover. A user said, "Awesome bro! Can't imagine how many hours he invested in creating this!" Another user wrote, "Gada electronics ki value me sabki company bik jaeg." One of the netizen wrote, "No one can afford our JETHALAL." A die-hard fan of the comedy show wrote, "Jetha Should be appointed as a shark, best replacement for Ashneer Grover." Even Aman Gupta commented on the video and said, "'Hahaha…. love this….'

READ: SHOCKING! All Shark Tank India judges except ONE facing losses, reveals viral post

The second season of Shark Tank India, a popular business reality TV show, premiered on Sony TV on January 2 and the show is grabbing good TRPs too. But according to author Ankit Uttam, Shark Tank India, which is the Indian version of the hit show Shark Tank, has never worked for him. Ankit has given a detailed reason behind his claim in a LinkedIn post, which has now gone viral. Shark Tank India Season 2 premiered on January 2, 2023, and features Aman Gupta, Amit Jain, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, and Vineeta Singh as Sharks.