Know all about Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani’s ‘Gulita’ bungalow worth Rs 450 crore

Isha Ambani, the daughter of Mukesh Ambani, the richest man in India, married Anand Piramal in a lavish wedding in December 2018. Isha, who moved into a new house, enjoys a wonderful life with Anand Piramal. Everybody aspires to live in the opulent estate known as the Isha Ambani Mansion in Gulita.

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani once resided in the most expensive home in India, Antilia, the opulent home of her family in Mumbai.

Isha Ambani's home is one of the most sought-after residences in the neighbourhood because it faces the Arabian Sea and provides a spectacular view of the ocean.

The residence was given as a wedding present by Anand Piramal's millionaire parents, Ajay Piramal and Swati Piramal. The Piramal family is very interested in the pharmaceutical and real estate sectors.

Gulita, the home of Isha Ambani, is a 5,000-square-foot ultra-luxury bungalow. According to Mnt, the house is worth Rs 450 crores.

Reports state that Anand Piramal's parents paid USD 61.2 million for the property in 2012. The property belonged to Hindustan Unilever before the Piramals.

The five-story luxury residence of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal has a stunning glass front that was created using 3D modelling to resemble a steel building with a diamond pattern. According to Reuters, the engineering company Eckersley O'Callaghan in London was responsible for transforming this project into a work of art. The home has everything regal, including beautiful huge chandeliers, towering ceilings, and modern furniture.

Gulita has three basements and it has a large lawn and a swimming pool. Unique side tables and various gorgeous sofa sets may be found in the living area. The living room's walls are covered in lovely paintings and the furniture is designed especially for Isha Ambani & Anand Piramal's family