Khanna Gems Group plans to disrupt the Spiritual Industry with TheSpiritualClinic

To solve this GAP in the market; Khanna Gems, the World's biggest brand for Astrological Gemstones has created a platform by the name of TheSpiritualClinic which shall be a one-stop shop for all your spiritual needs.

Priyanshi Lal

Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 05:48 PM IST

Society today is becoming more & more materialistic & shallow day by day. In this fast-paced life; people today are very ambitious & they see life in terms of material possessions alone.  Though for our earlier generations also money & material possessions were important the obsession people have with material possessions today is unparalleled.

Today people have a high IQ but a very Low EQ (Emotional Quotient). People today are more depressed & anxious than they ever were & the way society is progressing; the stress levels don’t seem to come down any sooner.  This lifestyle of Kalyug is driving a lot of people towards spirituality.

They consult various Spiritual Practitioners like Astrologers, Tarot Card Readers, Reiki Healers, Energy Healers, etc. & also buy various spiritual products such as gemstones, Rudraksha, essential oils, etc. 

But unfortunately many times; the services being provided by spiritual practitioners are sub-standard & the spiritual products are not authentic.

To solve this GAP in the market; Khanna Gems, the World’s biggest brand for Astrological Gemstones has created a platform by the name of TheSpiritualClinic which shall be a one-stop shop for all your spiritual needs. Be it spiritual services or spiritual products. They endeavour to deliver the best quality products & services to their customers. 

They have a very stringent onboarding process which ensures that only experienced spiritual practitioners are on board on their platform & all their products are certified.

Khanna Gems Group was founded in 1987 by Mr. Pankaj Khanna who is a very renowned astrologer himself & who has dedicated his life to the field of Gemstones and astrology. Today, Khanna Gems Group has a presence in 4 countries & sells its gemstones online, through its 25+ stores worldwide, through its authorised distributors in India & through dealers worldwide. 

Mr. Pankaj Khanna’s son Mr. Aaradhya Khanna is also involved in the business & holds the position of CEO of the Group.

Commenting on the launch of the Platform; Mr. Pankaj Khanna, Founder Chairman, Khanna Gems Group said, “With TheSpiritualClinic  we want to give back to the society. Today people need to inculcate Spirituality in their lives more than ever before as the stress level of people today are at an all time high & they need Spiritual Help in order to maintain balance in life. With TheSpiritualClinic.com; we endeavour to provide quality Spiritual Guidance to people.” 

Commenting on the launch of the Platform; Mr. Aaradhya Khanna, CEO, Khanna Gems Group said, “We are in the business of selling Gemstones & in India people buy Gemstones only for Astrological reasons. With TheSpiritualClinic we are basically horizontally integrating our business while solving a bigger purpose of helping people to get the right Spiritual Guidance.”

When asked about the future plans of TheSpiritualClinic , Mr. Aaradhya Khanna said, “We have just started operations & are in the process of aligning a new team for this new vertical of ours. Within a few months' time; when all the departments in this new vertical of ours start working cohesively; we shall begin to scale the operations.”

When asked about the geographic locations which shall be targeted by TheSpiritualClinic.com; Mr. Aaradhya Khanna said, “Since, we already have a strong base of customers in India, initially we shall be focusing on the Indian market only but the vision is to make TheSpiritualClinic  a global platform for Spirituality. Once we have stabilised the business for the Indian market, slowly & steadily we shall be expanding to other geographies as well. The three countries that we will target after India shall be USA, Canada & Dubai.”

