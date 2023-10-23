Headlines

Ikea charges for bag with its logo on it, Consumer Court orders compensation to consumer

Meet man who started his business in 1992, now turned it into Rs 2,337 crore company

World Cup 2023: This player replaces injured Reece Topley in England Squad, no Jofra Archer inclusion

Inside details of one of the costliest private jets worth Rs 360 crore owned by an Indian

Non-stop ED raids proof that...: Ashok Gehlot exudes confidence in Congress winning Rajasthan elections

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Breaking news: Bishan Singh Bedi, former Indian captain and legendary spinner passes away

Israel-Hamas war: Who are the Bedouin Arabs supporting Israel against Hamas?

Ikea charges for bag with its logo on it, Consumer Court orders compensation to consumer

8 Bollywood celebs and their lookalikes

7 paneer dishes for weight loss diet

Virat Kohli: Records he scripted in IND vs NZ game

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

Breaking news: Bishan Singh Bedi, former Indian captain and legendary spinner passes away

Israel-Hamas war: Who are the Bedouin Arabs supporting Israel against Hamas?

Israel Hamas war day 17: At least 70 killed in overnight Israel strikes on Gaza

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Shocking! Bigg Boss Kannada 10 contestant Varthur Santhosh arrested mid-show for this reason

Director Prem Raj Soni aims to create global community of talented individuals with Exchange 4 Talent | Exclusive

HomeBusiness

Business

Inside details of one of the costliest private jets worth Rs 360 crore owned by an Indian

Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani's Boeing Business Jet is pegged at Rs 603 crore. In the same league stands Kerala businessman and promoter of the popular Lulu Malls, MM Yusuf Ali.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 04:24 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Billionaires often make use of luxurious private jets to ferry them to different parts of the world where they have business interests. Most use charter jets for this purpose but some of the richest prefer to buy their own luxurious aircrafts. India's most expensive private jet is reportedly owned by none other than Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani. His Boeing Business Jet is pegged at Rs 603 crore. In the same league stands Kerala businessman and promoter of the popular Lulu Malls, MM Yusuf Ali. 

The Indian who is one of the wealthiest with a mighty business empire in the Middle East flies to his malls and shopping complexes across countries in his crimson and gold coloured Gulfstream 550 jet which reportedly cost a whopping Rs 360 crore, according to a report from OnManorama. Yusuf Ali’s lavish private plane has been videographed and photographed taking off from different airports. The billionaire has quite a following and flies to launch his new malls with much fanfare. He has invested thousands of crores in setting up massive malls in India. 

Lulu Group chairman's private plane is registered in the UAE and its registration number is custom to read his initials: A6-YMA. The jet has Yusuf Ali's personal logo of 'Y' in cursive on the tail. The US manufactured Gulfstream 550 jet has a capacity to carry 14-18 people and can fly for a long range of Rs 12,501 kms and up to 12 hours in one go. They can fly to speeds of around 900 kmph (Mach 0.885). Ali has the Large-Cabin and Ultra-Long-Range version of the aircraft.

In a video walkthrough done by Kerala news outlet Mathrubhumi, Ali’s plan had plush seats and a couch in beige-coloured leather upholstery with wooden interiors and LCD screens that automatically pop out. The plane has a dining area with a place for a buffet spread. It was the first private jet to land at the Kannur International Airport in Kerala in 2018. Ali had paid around Rs 360 crore for the plane when he upgraded from the Rs 150 crore Embraer jet he flew in earlier.

 

 

Photo credit: John Lythgoe, Facebook/Superyachtfan

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet one of richest Indians in healthcare sector, chairman of Rs 56,000 crore hospital chain, his net worth is...

Kanya Pujan 2023: Why do we feed girls on Ashtami and Navami?

Delhi-NCR news: Gurugram residents stunned as first Rs 100 crore apartment sold, details inside

World Cup 2023: This player replaces injured Reece Topley in England Squad, no Jofra Archer inclusion

Navratri Day 8: Maa Mahagauri puja vidhi, colour, mantras, significance

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE