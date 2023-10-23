Inside details of one of the costliest private jets worth Rs 360 crore owned by an Indian

Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani's Boeing Business Jet is pegged at Rs 603 crore. In the same league stands Kerala businessman and promoter of the popular Lulu Malls, MM Yusuf Ali.

Billionaires often make use of luxurious private jets to ferry them to different parts of the world where they have business interests. Most use charter jets for this purpose but some of the richest prefer to buy their own luxurious aircrafts. India's most expensive private jet is reportedly owned by none other than Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani. His Boeing Business Jet is pegged at Rs 603 crore. In the same league stands Kerala businessman and promoter of the popular Lulu Malls, MM Yusuf Ali.

The Indian who is one of the wealthiest with a mighty business empire in the Middle East flies to his malls and shopping complexes across countries in his crimson and gold coloured Gulfstream 550 jet which reportedly cost a whopping Rs 360 crore, according to a report from OnManorama. Yusuf Ali’s lavish private plane has been videographed and photographed taking off from different airports. The billionaire has quite a following and flies to launch his new malls with much fanfare. He has invested thousands of crores in setting up massive malls in India.

Lulu Group chairman's private plane is registered in the UAE and its registration number is custom to read his initials: A6-YMA. The jet has Yusuf Ali's personal logo of 'Y' in cursive on the tail. The US manufactured Gulfstream 550 jet has a capacity to carry 14-18 people and can fly for a long range of Rs 12,501 kms and up to 12 hours in one go. They can fly to speeds of around 900 kmph (Mach 0.885). Ali has the Large-Cabin and Ultra-Long-Range version of the aircraft.

In a video walkthrough done by Kerala news outlet Mathrubhumi, Ali’s plan had plush seats and a couch in beige-coloured leather upholstery with wooden interiors and LCD screens that automatically pop out. The plane has a dining area with a place for a buffet spread. It was the first private jet to land at the Kannur International Airport in Kerala in 2018. Ali had paid around Rs 360 crore for the plane when he upgraded from the Rs 150 crore Embraer jet he flew in earlier.

Photo credit: John Lythgoe, Facebook/Superyachtfan