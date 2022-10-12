Search icon
In TCS vs Work From Home, employees asked to furnish medical documents to in-house medical team

To determine whether the work-from-home option is appropriate, TCS is requesting that such employees get their medical certificates validated.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 12:41 PM IST

Companies are making every effort to bring workers back to their workplaces. If a person has to work from home due to a medical condition, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will refer them to internal physicians.

According to a Times of India story, the IT giant is requesting that such employees have their diagnoses, treatments, and medical certificates verified by a company-panelled medical committee before deciding whether or not work-from-home is an option.

After visiting their doctors, some employees have been given the go-ahead to work from home, but they were cautioned that they might be required to report to the office for business purposes.

Employee attendance is now being monitored by the corporation, and those who miss at least three days of work are being requested to get rostered.

“We have been encouraging our associates to return to offices for some days in a week. A significant number of our employees are already doing so,” according to a statement reportedly issued by TCS.

According to the roster created by their supervisors, the corporation requested that its personnel report to their workplaces on September 22.

One-third of the 6,16,171 employees at TCS has started working from the office, according to chief human resource officer Milind Lakkad, who spoke at the company's quarterly earnings news conference on Monday. He stated in an internal document that starting in December, roster-based attendance will be required of all staff.

 The IT services company previously stated that 30 per cent of the workforce would be paid depending on their business unit's success, with the remaining 70 per cent of employees receiving 100 per cent variable pay.

