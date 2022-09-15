IBM joins Wipro, Infosys on moonlighting, calls it unethical practice

Representational Image

Global tech giant IBM, which has over a lakh employees in India, referred to moonlighting as an unethical practice, on Wednesday.

The practice of moonlighting, which involves taking on additional jobs after regular business hours, has recently received a lot of attention from the tech industry.

IBM's managing director for India and South Asia, Sandip Patel said, at the time of joining, the company's employees sign an agreement saying they will be working only for IBM.

“…notwithstanding what people can do in the rest of their time, it is not ethically right to do that (moonlighting),” Mr Patel told reporters on the sidelines of a company event.

Tech industry leaders in India have a range of opinions on side jobs, also known as moonlighting, which refers to work that an employee does for extra money.

Chairman of Wipro Rishad Premji had called such employee behaviour "cheating."

“You know Rishad's position on this, right? I share Rishad's position,” Mr Patel said.

When asked about the company's hiring plans for India, which holds a key role as a talent base and as a market for the company, Patel said migration of employees to their hometowns during the pandemic has not completely reversed and hence, the IT industry has adopted the hybrid model of working.

According to Mr. Patel, the company has plans to expand its presence in the nation and refers to tier-2 and tier-3 cities as "emerging clusters."

IBM India recently opened a delivery centre in Mysuru and also maintains offices in Kolkata and the National Capital Region.

Meanwhile, the company announced that it has signed up with Airtel to offer its secured edge cloud services to the telco.

The Airtel platform backed by IBM cloud satellite will power Maruti Suzuki's initiatives to streamline play productivity and quality operations, a statement by IBM said.

Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar also spoke at the event.

The country has made progress since the launch of Digital India initiative and has reimagined its ambitions in the post-COVID world, told the audience.

(with inputs from PTI)