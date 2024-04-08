Twitter
Hyundai and Kia partner up with Exide Energy, to localise production of EV battery

IMD weather report: Heatwave alert in Odisha, Kerala, Tamil Nadu; rainfall in these states, check state-wise forecast

AI's role in the future of driving

Kangana Ranaut reacts strongly to 'beef-eating' rumours, calls them 'tactics to tarnish image': I am a proud Hindu

Meet IIT graduate, worked at Airtel, Coca-Cola, now hired by Byju’s for….

Business

Gold price per 10 gram April 8: Gold hits record high of Rs 71,000 for the first time ever

As of the opening of Monday's trade, gold contracts on MCX have surged to Rs 71,080 per 10 grams, witnessing a notable increase of Rs 440 or 0.62%.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Apr 08, 2024, 01:08 PM IST

The price of gold soared to Rs 71,080 per 10 grams on Monday (April 8) for the first time ever. This marks an increase of Rs 440 (0.62%). The surge is being attributed to a decline in the dollar index. Silver has soared to Rs 82,064, rising by Rs 1,076 (1.33%). 

As of the opening of Monday's trade, gold contracts on MCX have surged to Rs 71,080 per 10 grams, witnessing a notable increase of Rs 440 or 0.62%. Simultaneously, silver futures have reached a new high at Rs 82,064, trading at Rs 81,939, up by Rs 1,076 or 1.33%, as of 10:10 AM.

Gold rose on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Monday as prices of the precious metal shot up to a record high in the international market amid rising geopolitical tensions in Central Asia.

Gold futures, maturing on June 5, 2024, stood at Rs 70,981 per 10 grams on the MCX, after recording an increase of Rs 345 or 0.49 per cent over the previous close of Rs 70,636.

In the international market spot gold was up 0.6 per cent at $2,343.89 per ounce after hitting a record high of $2,353.79 earlier in the session.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
