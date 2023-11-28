'Gautam Singhania forced me to...': Nawaz Modi drops another bombshell amid family feud

Headlines

Buy the latest irons under Rs 2,000

20-year-old NEET aspirant from Bengal found hanging in Kota; 25th case this year

Arjan Vailly singer Bhupinder Babbal 'pretends to sing live' at Animal event, gets 'exposed' as music ends abruptly

Meet producers Tito and Tony, who first brought Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha together on screen; defied Jaya Bachchan when...

Mahesh Babu, Ranbir react to Telangana minister saying 'Mumbai is old, Hyderabad will rule Bollywood' at Animal event

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Buy the latest irons under Rs 2,000

Arjan Vailly singer Bhupinder Babbal 'pretends to sing live' at Animal event, gets 'exposed' as music ends abruptly

20-year-old NEET aspirant from Bengal found hanging in Kota; 25th case this year

9 tips to curb headache quickly

Indian states with highest and lowest divorce rates

10 benefits of eating chillies in winter

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Arjan Vailly singer Bhupinder Babbal 'pretends to sing live' at Animal event, gets 'exposed' as music ends abruptly

Meet producers Tito and Tony, who first brought Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha together on screen; defied Jaya Bachchan when...

Watch: Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram pray for peace in Manipur at Imphal temple ahead of wedding

HomeBusiness

Business

'Gautam Singhania forced me to...': Nawaz Modi drops another bombshell amid family feud

Raymond's chairman Gautam Singhania is renowned for his devotion to Lord Venkateswara, the deity of the Tirupati temple.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 09:32 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Amid the ongoing saga of accusations against Raymond's billionaire chairman Gautam Singhania, his estranged wife Nawaz Modi has now claimed that he forced her into trekking to the Tirumala Tirupati temple without food and water.

In an audio clip that recently surfaced, Nawaz Modi details Gautam Singhania's alleged insistence on the trek, linking it to a vow he had made during their marriage. She contends that Singhania, a devoted follower of Lord Venkateswara, demanded she climb the sacred hill in Andhra Pradesh's Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh with no food or water. 

"He made me walk all those steps. I don't know how many steps there are, but I walked all the way up to Tirupati without food, water, nothing... I nearly fainted two or three times. He didn't seem to care. He still made me walk up," she asserts in the audio clip.

Singhania is renowned for his devotion to Lord Venkateswara, the deity of the Tirupati temple. The businessman has been actively involved in philanthropy, contributing Rs 100 crore for the construction of a new temple in Mumbai and supporting educational institutions under the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, the temple board.

Meanwhile, Nawaz Modi remarked, "The reason he is such a big bhakt (devotee) of Lord Venkateswara and not of any other god is because that is the god of money."

Last week, in an interview with India Today, Nawaz Modi accused her estranged husband of allegedly assaulting her and their daughter Niharika Singhania on September 10, the day after Gautam Singhania's birthday.

It is to be noted that Gautam Singhania’s estranged wife Nawaz Modi has demanded 75% of the billionaire businessman’s USD 1.4 billion wealth as part of the settlement. Nawaz Modi’s demand directly affected Raymond's share price as the company’s stock fell 8% in the last five trading sessions.

Meanwhile, Gautam Singhania's father Vijaypat Singhania said Raymond’s name will "ultimately depend on how shareholders, bankers look at it".

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IPL 2024: Full list of players released and retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad

Radhika Merchant dazzles in yellow lehenga as she poses with Janhvi Kapoor, see pic

China pneumonia scare: Centre advises states to review hospital preparedness

DNA Explainer: How Hardik Pandya get traded to Mumbai Indians despite being retained by Gujarat Titans

IPL 2024: Full list of players released and retained by Gujarat Titans

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE