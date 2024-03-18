Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

From Narayana Murthy to Mukesh Ambani: Most expensive things billionaires have gifted their children and grandchildren

500-year-old hack worked for Mukesh Ambani and saved his crores of rupees, here's how

Not Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Ramayana, War 2; this movie is most-awaited Hindi film

Delhi Excise policy case: K Kavitha conspired with Kejriwal, Sisodia to get favours, paid Rs 100 crore, claims ED

Weather update: IMD predicts rain and thunderstorm this week in these states; check full forecast

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

From Narayana Murthy to Mukesh Ambani: Most expensive things billionaires have gifted their children and grandchildren

500-year-old hack worked for Mukesh Ambani and saved his crores of rupees, here's how

Not Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Ramayana, War 2; this movie is most-awaited Hindi film

Weight Loss: Amazing food combinations to lose fat quickly

Natural ways to lower uric acid levels in the body

Yoga poses to reduce depression, anxiety

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

WPL 2024 Final: RCB vs DC Fantasy XI I Players To Watch Out In Bangalore Vs Delhi Match | DC Vs RCB

Not Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Ramayana, War 2; this movie is most-awaited Hindi film

Randeep Hooda's extreme weight loss for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar has fans calling him ‘Bollywood's Christian Bale'

This actor became overnight star with highest grossing film, obesity ruined his career, was left with no work, had to...

HomeBusiness

Business

From Narayana Murthy to Mukesh Ambani: Most expensive things billionaires have gifted their children and grandchildren

Here are a few expensive things billionaires gifted their kids and grandchildren.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Mar 18, 2024, 08:40 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

When it comes to billionaires, everything is larger than life-- be it their lives or gifts. From Narayana Murthy to Nita and Mukesh Ambani, billionaires gift the most expensive items as a token of their love. Here are few expensive things billionaires gifted their kids and grandchildren. 

Narayana Murthy's gift worth Rs 240 crore to his grandson

Infosys Co-founder and Chairman Emeritus, Narayana Murthy recently gifted 15 lakh Infosys shares worth a staggering INR 240 crores to his four-month-old grandson Ekagrah. Ekagrah is the son of Rohan Murthy and Aparna Krishnana, and was born on November 10, 2023 in Bengaluru. He is the third grandchild of Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murty. 

Nita Ambani’s gift to Shloka Mehta 

Shloka Mehta married Mukesh and Nita Ambani's eldest son Akash in 2019. On her wedding, Shloka was gifted an extravagant and gorgeous Mouawad L’Incomparable necklace which is worth around Rs 451 crores. The necklace has a 407.48-carat yellow diamond along with 229.52-carat white diamonds set in 18-karat rose gold.

Adar Poonawalla’s gift to his son

Adar Poonawalla- the CEO of Serum Institute of India, gave a Batmobile to his son. Adar Poonawalla got his Mercedes-Benz S-Class transformed into a designer Batmobile for his son's sixth birthday in 2015.

Shiv Nadar's gift to daughter Roshni

In 2014, Shiv Nadar- Founder and Chairman of HCL, purchased a house worth Rs 115 crores for his only daughter and heir Roshni. The massive house was one of the biggest property transactions in Delhi then, and it is located in Friends Colony in East Delhi.

Ajay and Swati Piramal gifted Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal a luxury house

India's richest person Mukesh Ambani daughter, Isha Ambani married billionaire Anand Piramal in 2018. The couple were gifted a luxury house named Gulita in Mumbai by the Piramals. Gulita is located close to Mukesh and Nita Ambani's residence in Antilia in Mumbai, and it is worth around Rs 450 crores.

Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s gifts to Isha and Anand Piramal's twins

After their grand wedding in 2018, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal were blessed with twins-- son Krishna and daughter Aadiya-- in 2022. Their super-rich grandparents Mukesh and Nita Ambani gifted them customised closets. The cute closets belong to luxury brands including Hermès, and Dior.

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.idpl.dna&pcampaignid=web_share





 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Indebted to him for rest of my life': R Ashwin credits former India captain for revitalizing his career

Randeep Hooda's extreme weight loss for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar has fans calling him ‘Bollywood's Christian Bale'

DNA Explainer: Model Code of Conduct comes into effect, what changes now? 

Ranvir Shorey recalls working with Sushant Singh Rajput in Sonchiriya: 'I wouldn’t say we were close but...'

Meet man, IIM alumnus, who led Rs 52874 crore company as MD, resigned to pursue...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement