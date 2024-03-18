From Narayana Murthy to Mukesh Ambani: Most expensive things billionaires have gifted their children and grandchildren

Here are a few expensive things billionaires gifted their kids and grandchildren.

When it comes to billionaires, everything is larger than life-- be it their lives or gifts. From Narayana Murthy to Nita and Mukesh Ambani, billionaires gift the most expensive items as a token of their love. Here are few expensive things billionaires gifted their kids and grandchildren.

Narayana Murthy's gift worth Rs 240 crore to his grandson

Infosys Co-founder and Chairman Emeritus, Narayana Murthy recently gifted 15 lakh Infosys shares worth a staggering INR 240 crores to his four-month-old grandson Ekagrah. Ekagrah is the son of Rohan Murthy and Aparna Krishnana, and was born on November 10, 2023 in Bengaluru. He is the third grandchild of Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murty.

Nita Ambani’s gift to Shloka Mehta

Shloka Mehta married Mukesh and Nita Ambani's eldest son Akash in 2019. On her wedding, Shloka was gifted an extravagant and gorgeous Mouawad L’Incomparable necklace which is worth around Rs 451 crores. The necklace has a 407.48-carat yellow diamond along with 229.52-carat white diamonds set in 18-karat rose gold.

Adar Poonawalla’s gift to his son

Adar Poonawalla- the CEO of Serum Institute of India, gave a Batmobile to his son. Adar Poonawalla got his Mercedes-Benz S-Class transformed into a designer Batmobile for his son's sixth birthday in 2015.

Shiv Nadar's gift to daughter Roshni

In 2014, Shiv Nadar- Founder and Chairman of HCL, purchased a house worth Rs 115 crores for his only daughter and heir Roshni. The massive house was one of the biggest property transactions in Delhi then, and it is located in Friends Colony in East Delhi.

Ajay and Swati Piramal gifted Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal a luxury house

India's richest person Mukesh Ambani daughter, Isha Ambani married billionaire Anand Piramal in 2018. The couple were gifted a luxury house named Gulita in Mumbai by the Piramals. Gulita is located close to Mukesh and Nita Ambani's residence in Antilia in Mumbai, and it is worth around Rs 450 crores.

Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s gifts to Isha and Anand Piramal's twins

After their grand wedding in 2018, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal were blessed with twins-- son Krishna and daughter Aadiya-- in 2022. Their super-rich grandparents Mukesh and Nita Ambani gifted them customised closets. The cute closets belong to luxury brands including Hermès, and Dior.

