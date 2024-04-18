Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Major setback for CSK as star player ruled out of IPL 2024, replacement announced

Financial Independence: How Siddhantha Wealth Managers' Sharda Deepakraj Lala helps clients realize their dreams

Kerala woman, part of Indian crew on board ship seized by Iran, returns home

NEET success story: Meet woman, who studied at bus stand and railway station, cracked medical exam with AIR...

Donuru Ananya Reddy, who secured AIR 3 in UPSC CSE 2023, calls Virat Kohli her inspiration, says…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Major setback for CSK as star player ruled out of IPL 2024, replacement announced

Financial Independence: How Siddhantha Wealth Managers' Sharda Deepakraj Lala helps clients realize their dreams

NEET success story: Meet woman, who studied at bus stand and railway station, cracked medical exam with AIR...

Digestive Health: 10 fiber-rich foods to include in your diet

7 sweet things diabetes patients can eat

10 fastest run chases in IPL history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol Takes Responsibility Of Firing Outside Salman Khan’s Home

Manipur: Fresh Violence Erupts In Manipur, 2 Killed Ahead Of Home Minister Amit Shah's Visit

Israel-Iran Row: Iran Fired 300 Missiles, Drones Overnight, Israel Calls For Emergency UNSC Meet

Article 370 OTT release: Here's when and where you can enjoy Yami Gautam's political thriller

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

This flop film with two stars pushed director into debt, protestors tore his clothes, vandalised his office, then he...

HomeBusiness

Business

Financial Independence: How Siddhantha Wealth Managers' Sharda Deepakraj Lala helps clients realize their dreams

She has made significant strides in this field by offering a wide range of financial services tailored to individual needs.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Apr 18, 2024, 06:15 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the ever-evolving landscape of personal finance, mastering wealth management has become crucial to securing a balanced and fulfilling life. Sharda Deepakraj Lala, the founder of Siddhantha Wealth Managers, has made significant strides in this field by offering a wide range of financial services tailored to individual needs.

Emphasizing the Role of Strategic Financial Planning

Sharda's experience in the financial sector has given her a deep understanding of the importance of wealth management. It’s not just about accumulating assets but strategically managing them to achieve personal and familial goals. This insight is particularly relevant today as more people seek a seamless integration of financial security with personal satisfaction.

A Comprehensive Approach to Financial Health

Siddhantha Wealth Managers, under Sharda's stewardship, provides a holistic suite of services that address all aspects of financial health—from investment and tax planning to retirement strategies and estate planning. This approach not only aims to grow wealth but also focuses on protecting and distributing it in alignment with the client's long-term objectives and values.

The Power of Early and Consistent Investment

One of Sharda’s key principles is the early initiation of financial planning. "The earlier you start, the more time your investments have to grow," Sharda advises. This strategy harnesses the power of compounding and market growth, essential elements in successful long-term wealth accumulation.

Tailored Solutions for Unique Financial Journeys

Recognizing that each client's financial situation and goals are unique, Sharda emphasizes personalized financial strategies. She believes that a "one-size-fits-all" approach is ineffective in wealth management. Her focus is on creating bespoke plans that empower clients, enhancing their ability to meet specific financial milestones like funding for children's education, marriages, and retirement.

Pioneering Financial Well-Being Through Education

Since its inception in 2006, Siddhantha Wealth Managers has not only managed wealth but also prioritized financial education. Sharda’s entrepreneurial journey, supported by her husband Deepakraj Lala, a practising Chartered Accountant, has been rooted in the philosophy of empowering individuals through knowledge. This commitment is evident in the firm's diverse offerings, which include everything from mutual funds and insurance policies to fixed deposits and alternative investment funds.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Not an ordinary election': PM Modi sends personalised letters to NDA candidates ahead of first phase of Lok Sabha polls

Aamir Khan files FIR after deepfake video of him promoting a political party circulates ahead of Lok Sabha elections

Meet man, cracked UPSC to become IAS officer, left job after 1 year due to...

This actor was thrown out of movie set, faced casting couch; now owns Rs 119 crore bungalow, earns Rs 50 crore per film

Ola S1 X gets massive price cut, electric scooter price now starts at just Rs…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement