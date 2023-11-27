Headlines

Meet engineer who is one of India’s newest billionaires, value multiplied with Chandrayaan-3 success, his net worth is…

Ramesh Kunhikannan currently owns 64% stake in the company and in the recent years he benefited from the Centre's ‘Make in India’ programme.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 27, 2023, 09:11 AM IST

Chandrayaan-3 helped India and ISRO to make a dent in the industry by achieving several firsts in the history of humanity and that too with a budget of less than a Hollywood movie. Although Chandrayaan-3 soft landed on the south side of the moon, it has helped the net worth of a 60-year old engineer go north. The successful space mission not only changed the future of India’s space exploration but the whole industry that works behind it. One such man who benefited hugely from Chandrayaan-3 success is Ramesh Kunhikannan, who is now officially a billionaire with a net worth of more than Rs 9,166 crore (1.1 billion dollar). Ramesh Kunhikannan is founder of Kaynes Technology, a key supplier of electrical components for the lander and rover in Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Ramesh Kunhikannan founded Kaynes Technology in 1989 and over the years he scaled it to new heights. Initially, the company was functioning as a contract electronics manufacturer but over time it ventured into several sectors including automotive, aerospace, medical, and defense industries. Kunhikannan took the company public in 2022.

Headquartered in Mysore, Kaynes Technology specialises in assembling printed circuit boards and it supplies to 350 clients across the globe. It has eight factories across India. Ramesh Kunhikannan currently owns 64% stake in the company and in the recent years he benefited from the Centre's ‘Make in India’ programme. He has been a part of our Company since its inception in 1988. He holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from National Institute of Engineering, Mysore. He has 33 years of experience in electronic manufacturing services industry

Value of Kaynes Technology’s share has already multiplied by three times since its debut on the stock exchange and it gained another 40% after it was credited as one of the key companies behind Chandrayaan-3 mission.

