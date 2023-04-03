Elon Musk’s Twitter gives free blue verified ticks to accounts, check eligibility

Elon Musk owned Twitter whose heritage verified blue ticks on its accounts were discontinued as of April 1. As a result of Elon Musk's policy change, the well-known journalistic organisation New York Times lost its verification badge. The White House has already stated that it will not pay for the accounts of its workers to be verified. Businesses are required to pay $1,000 (Rs 82,000 approx) each month to get their accounts verified.

Yet, it appears that some organisations can be exempt from paying the monthly charges. 500 advertisers that spend the most on its platforms will receive free ticks from the dominant social media company. The top 10,000 organisations by the number of followers may also be eligible for a free verification, according to a New York Times story.

In what is being referred to as an "olive branch" to the community with which Musk has had a tense relationship, the microblogging platform is reportedly selling a portion of the package to advertising.

(Also Read: Meet Karthik Gurumurthy, IIM alumni heading Swiggy Instamart who stepped down hinting at…)

The microblogging platform's ad revenue has decreased since the billionaire bought the business. Some sizable advertising agencies have advised their clients to be cautious when using Twitter. The marketers won't have to make a difficult choice if the company is offering checkmarks for free.

The paid membership, however, makes it difficult for new businesses to grow their followings on Twitter because they must either compete with recognised brands or pay $1,000 a month to get verified.

Impersonated accounts have been discovered to be a significant source of worry for many firms on Twitter. According to the business, accounts that change their display name, handle, or profile image will temporarily lose the checkmark while their profile is being reviewed by the platform.