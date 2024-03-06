Twitter
DNA Women Achievers Awards 2024: Ruchi Kalra wins in Finance category

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Mar 06, 2024, 02:23 PM IST

DNA Women Achievers Awards 2024: DNA India recognises Ruchi Kalra as the winner of the DNA Women Achievers Awards 2024 in the Finance category. 

Ruchi Kalra, a trailblazing Indian businesswoman hailing from Gurgaon, has left an indelible mark on the startup landscape by co-founding two unicorn ventures – OfBusiness and Oxyzo. Partnered with her husband, Ashish Mohapatra, this power couple has shattered barriers, commanding a combined valuation of Rs 52,000 crore. Navigating the dynamic currents of India's startup culture demands relentless effort, a challenge Ruchi meets head-on with a simple yet effective business strategy – extracting profit from every transaction.

An alumna of IIT Delhi with a B-Tech degree and an MBA from the Indian School of Business, Ruchi Kalra boasts over eight years of experience at McKinsey. In 2015, she, along with Mohapatra, Bhuvan Gupta, Nitin Jain, and Vasant Sridhar, gave life to OfBusiness, a Business-to-Business (B2B) platform specializing in raw materials and industrial supplies. Despite initial rejections from 73 investors, OfBusiness witnessed an extraordinary growth from Rs 1,349 crore in FY21 to $5 billion in FY22, with an operating revenue of Rs 6,363.83 crore.

Ruchi Kalra's resilience and innovative prowess have propelled her to become one of the most successful startup founders, amassing a staggering net worth of Rs 2600 crore.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
