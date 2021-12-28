DNA Explainer: Challenges before Indian economy in 2022 due to COVID-19 and expected recovery

The COVID-19 pandemic which began last year led the Indian economy into a technical recession by October 2020, the official data confirmed. However, the gross domestic product (GDP) has been trying to improve ever since.

The year 2021 began in a positive note with the pandemic taking a back seat and offices opening up with lockdown and travel restrictions been lifted. But even as life was coming to normalcy, the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic left the country, its economy and healthcare system devastated.

India's growth recovery which started to gather momentum took a back seat. But if reports are to be believed, by the end of the financial year 2021-22, India's GDP is expected to come back to the pre-COVID level. However, the Indian economy is making a K-shaped recovery.

What is a K-shaped recovery

K-shaped recovery is an unusual scenario where certain industries and individuals pull out of a recession, while others stagnate.

In simple terms, it means while some sectors/sections of the economy have registered a very fast recovery, many are still struggling.

K-shaped recovery essentially splits an economy in two, with the divisions occurring along class, racial, geographic, or industry lines.

K-shaped recovery divides the economy continually, widening the gap between those who are doing well and those who are not.

Many big firms in the formal economy have increased their market share during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This comes at the cost of smaller, weaker firms that were mostly in the informal sector which could not withstand repeated lockdowns.

Almost 90% of all employment in India happens in the informal sector. With MSMEs losing out to their counterparts the GDP is affected.

Unemployment concerns

Unemployment is the biggest challenge facing the Indian economy in 2022 and for policy makers.

The COVID-19 pandemic has deepened the crisis of employment and incomes for the poor in India.

The biggest issue for youth is of joblessness and it remains a major area of concern for most Urban Indians.

Action will be needed on multiple fronts, including investments in human capital to come out of unemployment crisis.

The revival of the productive sectors and programmes to stimulate small entrepreneurship is needed.

'Make in India' will have to devise clear-cut industrial policies to enhance the technological capabilities of domestic industry.

While the GDP is expected to recover back to pre-COVID levels, employment recovery is still doubtful.

There is a stagnant employment situation over the past many years which has been aggravated due to the pandemic.

Total number of employed people as of August 2021 was lower than August 2019, which itself is lower than August 2016.

The persistently high levels of unemployment can also pose a challenge for social cohesion.