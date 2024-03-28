Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Byju's gets a sigh of relief, NCLT refuses to defer EGM over rights issue

'India not for beginners': Chennai auto driver ingeniously installs 'pipe' as DIY fan for summer relief

This 40 crore cow takes title as world's most expensive cow

Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Diljit Dosanjh breaks into tears Amar Singh Chamkila trailer launch after Imtiaz Ali says...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Byju's gets a sigh of relief, NCLT refuses to defer EGM over rights issue

'India not for beginners': Chennai auto driver ingeniously installs 'pipe' as DIY fan for summer relief

This 40 crore cow takes title as world's most expensive cow

Must-try raw mango recipes for summer season

Ways to incorporate pumpkin seeds into your meals

Warning signals of ovarian cancer

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

This actor worked with superstars, did many blockbuster films, quit acting at peak of career to become scientist

Diljit Dosanjh breaks into tears Amar Singh Chamkila trailer launch after Imtiaz Ali says...

‘Ask Sunny Leone...': Kangana Ranaut defends calling Urmila Matondkar 'soft porn actor', says it's not violating

HomeBusiness

Business

Byju's gets a sigh of relief, NCLT refuses to defer EGM over rights issue

The court also cited a Supreme Case judgment to conclude that since the only objective is to increase the authorised capital for the rights issue, there is no reason to pause or postpone the EGM.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Mar 28, 2024, 02:44 PM IST

article-main
Byju's
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a breather for embattled edtech company Byju’s, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday refused to stay the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) called by the board of directors to raise the capital via the rights issue.

The tribunal in Bengaluru has given April 4 as the next date of hearing.

According to sources, the tribunal judge was convinced by the evidence submitted and arguments made by Byju’s counsels, who made a case that the “only objective of the petitioners is to be restrictive”.

The court also cited a Supreme Case judgment to conclude that since the only objective is to increase the authorised capital for the rights issue, there is no reason to pause or postpone the EGM.

Last month, the NCLT directed Byju’s to keep funds received from the rights issue in an escrow account till the disposal of the case.

As funds remain stuck, Byju’s has mandated all its employees to work from home as it gives up office spaces across the country amid several cash crunch.

“We processed part salaries for everyone for February to the extent of capital we could get outside the rights issue. The company will pay the balance once the rights issue funds are available, which we expect shortly,” the company had said in a letter to employees.

The company is giving up office spaces as the leases expired, keeping only its Bengaluru-based headquarters.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Man fined for performing dangerous bike stunt in front of police in Kanpur, watch

India's biggest flop was also most expensive Indian film, director never made another film, heroine got no work in India

Rampur Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Meet actress who worked in over 100 films, gave many blockbusters, got married without parents wishes, her husband is..

This actress was abandoned by father at 2, dumped from project after giving Rs 100-crore film, was later found dead at..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement