Budget 2022: What is 'KAWACH' technology that aims at 'zero accidents' for Railways

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 02, 2022, 07:40 AM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget 2022 speech on Tuesday announced that 2,000 km of the country's railway network will be brought under KAWACH for safety and capacity augmentation in 2022-23. Under Atmanirbhar Bharat, the KAWACH technology will be indigenously developed.

The anti-collision technology KAWACH, which is SIL4 certified, brings the probability of a just single error in 10,000 years, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said during a press conference on Tuesday. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also announced in her Budget speech that 400 Vande Bharat trains will be developed and manufactured over the next three years.

What is KAWACH?

It is an indigenously developed, anti-collision technology that brings the probability of a just single error in 10,000 years.

KAWACH is also called the Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS), or Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system.

The indigenously developed KAWACH technology is aimed at Indian Railways achieving the goal of 'zero accidents' in future.

The technology will halt the train movement automatically when it senses another train on the same line within a said distance.

Trains will also halt automatically if the digital system notices manual errors or any other malfunctions.

