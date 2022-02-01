Headlines

Budget 2022 LIVE Streaming Online: When, where and how to watch Finance Minister's speech

Union Budget 2022-23 will also be available for download on the 'Union Budget Mobile App'. You can also download its PDF form.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 01, 2022, 10:39 AM IST

Budget Session 2022: The Union Budget for Financial Year 2022-23 will be presented in Parliament today (February 1, 2022) by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Different classes of people are expecting different things that will soothe their monthly budgets. 

The budget is expected to bring decisive policy changes and announcements to propel an economy beleaguered by the pandemic. As per the economic survey tabled in the Parliament a day before the budget, on January 31, India is on course to become the s fastest-growing major economy in the world with a GDP growth of 9.2% in the current financial year. The government’s survey projects the growth to remain in the range of 8 to 8.5% in 2022-23.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Tentative Plan for Today

8:40 am- FM to leave for North Block

9 am- Photo op outside gate no 2 of North Block 

9:25 am- FM to leave for President House for consent on Budget

10 am- FM Back to Parliament, BUDGET photo Op

10:10 am- Cabinet Meeting, to approve Budget

11 am - presentation of Budget in Parliament

3.45 pm- Post-Budget Press Conference, NMC

Where to watch Budget 2022:

On Lok Sabha TV, the Budget 2022 will be broadcast live. People can also watch Budget on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Also, the live broadcast will be taken up by TV news channels.

READ | Want to download full PDF of budget document? Here's step-by-step process

Following the conclusion of the budget presentation in Parliament, the Union Budget 2022-23 will be available for download on the 'Union Budget Mobile App.'

