Union Budget 2022: Want to download full PDF of budget document? Here's step-by-step process for iOS, Android devices

On February 1 (today) at 11 am, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Union Budget for the year 2022-23 in the parliament. After the budget is presented, anyone who is interested will be able to download the document of the iOS and Android devices.

Union Budget 2022: Steps to download Budget 2022 documents

Interested individuals will be able to download the Union Budget 2022 documents from the web portal - www.indiabudget.gov.in.

Union Budget 2022: Union Budget Mobile App

Following the conclusion of the budget presentation in Parliament, the Union Budget 2022-23 will be available for download on the 'Union Budget Mobile App'. It will also be available on the web portal - www.indiabudget.gov.in.

The mobile App will provide access to 14 Union Budget documents, including the Budget Speech, Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), Finance Bill, etc as prescribed by the Constitution.

The mobile app operates in both English and Hindi and is available on both Android and iOS.

Union Budget 2022: Steps to download Budget 2022 documents on iOS devices

Step 1: Go to the Apple App Store and look for 'Union Budget App'

Step 2: Check the developer and authenticity of the app

Step 3: Once located, download the app on your iPhone.

Union Budget 2022: Steps to download Budget 2022 documents on Android devices

Step 1: Open Google Play Store and search for 'Union Budget'

Step 2: Opt for the official application with a blue-coloured logo.

Step 3: Check the developer and authenticity of the app

Step 4: Once located, download the app on your smartphone.

Note: The Union Budget App on Android is compatible with Android v5.0 or above.

Union Budget 2022: Where to watch?

On Lok Sabha TV, the Budget 2022 will be broadcast live. People can also watch Budget on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. Also, the live broadcast will be taken up by TV news channels.