Budget 2020: Rs 69,000 crore allocated for health sector; Ayushman-empanelled hospitals to be set up in Tier-2, 3 cities

As part of the Union Budget 2020-21 presentation, Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday allocated an amount of Rs 69,00 crore for the healthcare sector in 2020-21. This amount includes an amount of Rs 6,400 crore for Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) - the flagship public healthcare scheme of the central government.

FM Nirmala Sitharman proposed the expansion of Jan Aushadi Kendras in all districts of the country to provide medicines at affordable rates. The Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana Kendra (PMBJP) is a campaign launched by the Department of Pharmaceuticals of the central government to provide quality medicines at affordable prices to the masses through these special 'Jan Aushadhi Kendras'.

An additional amount of Rs 3.6 crore was also allocated for the 'Jal Jeevan Mission'. It aims to enable all households to "have access to and use safe and adequate drinking water within premises to the extent possible".

Getting into specifics, FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced during Budget 20-21 presentation that the central government has a holistic view of healthcare and is committed to tackling diseases. "Mission Indradhanush has been expanded to cover 12 more diseases, including five more vaccines."

The 'Mission Indradhanush' scheme of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare seeks to drive towards 90% full immunization coverage of India and provide vaccination against eight vaccine-preventable diseases nationally, namely - Diphtheria, Whooping Cough, Tetanus, Polio, Measles, severe form of Childhood Tuberculosis and Hepatitis B and meningitis & pneumonia caused by Haemophilus influenza type B; and against Rotavirus Diarrhea and Japanese Encephalitis in selected states and districts respectively. Now 12 more diseases have been added to this list to comprehensively develop healthcare in the country.

Sitharaman also said that the 'Fit India Movement' is a part of fighting non-communicable diseases coming out of lifestyle issues. The movement was started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to encourage Indians to stay fit and healthy by including sports and physical activities in their daily lives.

The Finance Minister added that under the PM-JAY, there are currently more than 20,000 empanelled hospitals that help in realising Ayushman Bharat (the National Health Protection Mission) and help the poor have access to modern healthcare facilities at affordable rates. However, under the Union Budget 2020-21, the central government has now announced that more such Ayushman-empanelled hospitals will be opened in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities of India.

"112 aspirational districts, where there are no Ayushman-empanelled hospitals, will be given priority," FM Nirmala Sitharman announced, adding that proceeds from taxes on medical devices will be used to provide for this vital health infrastructure. She pointed out that this will also ensure large-scale employment to the youth in these areas.