Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man, started selling pizzas, created Rs 10000000000 firm without funding, he is...

Chandigarh Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Honey Singh breaks silence after Badshah makes fun of his comeback: 'Log mujhe bolte hain..'

Anil Ambani’s Reliance Power continues bullish rally, hits the top again after Rs 1320000000…

Meet man who pinned Kota as educational capital of India, behind IIT-JEE coaching idea, he is…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Chandigarh Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Meet man, started selling pizzas, created Rs 10000000000 firm without funding, he is...

Honey Singh breaks silence after Badshah makes fun of his comeback: 'Log mujhe bolte hain..'

Foods to avoids while recovering from fever

8 easy ways to enjoy chia seeds

8 health benefits of taking shower in cold water every morning

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Watch! India Tears Into Pakistan In Geneva, Asks It to 'Stop Terror Factories…' | IPU Parliament

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: AAP Leaders Boycott Holi, Continue Protest Against Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

Ujjain Mahakaleshwar Fire: 13 Priests Severely Injured During Bhasma Aarti In Madhya Pradesh | MP

Honey Singh breaks silence after Badshah makes fun of his comeback: 'Log mujhe bolte hain..'

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas dance to dhol beats at Holi party as they celebrate festival with Malti Marie, Chopra family

Meet director, who studied at IIT Bombay, quit high-paying job to enter Bollywood, made India's highest-grossing film

HomeBusiness

Business

Anil Ambani’s Reliance Power continues bullish rally, hits the top again after Rs 1320000000…

To recall, shares of Anil Ambani's Reliance Power were trading for around Rs 260.78 in 2008 and after a massive downfall, the share price was around Rs 1.13 on 27 March 2020.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Mar 26, 2024, 11:17 AM IST

article-main
Anil Ambani
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Anil Ambani, the younger brother of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, is on the rise again as his firm Reliance Power continues the bullish rally on stock market. Shares of Anil Ambani’s Reliance Power hit the upper circuit again after the long Holi weekend. Shares of Anil Ambani’s Reliance Power jumped 4.94% and hit the price of Rs 27.60 on the morning of March 26. For those who are unaware, the stock market is witnessing a strong comeback saga of Reliance Power whose shares once plummeted down to Rs 1 by over 99% percent from its peak price. The new jump from Reliance Power came after it signed a massive deal of Rs 132 crore with JSW Renewable Energy. Reliance Power is selling a 45 MW wind power project in Maharashtra to JSW Renewable Energy for Rs 1320000000.

To recall, Reliance Power share in 2008 was trading for around Rs 260.78 and after a massive downfall, the share price was around Rs 1.13 on 27 March 2020. After making a slow recovery over the years, Anil Ambani’s Reliance Power once again has the attention of traders. It recently settled debts owed to ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and DBS Bank. The lenders jointly had around Rs 400 crore debt and have approximately recovered 30-35% of the principal loans. Anil Ambani’s firm is also reportedly heading towards Rs 2100 crore debt settlement with JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Company.

Anil Ambani was once one of the richest in the country and the sixth richest man in the world and had a net worth of more than Rs 1.83 lakh crore. However, Anil Ambani declared bankruptcy before a UK court in February 2020.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Nora Fatehi talks about doing comedy in Madgaon Express: 'We need more writers who write funny women' | Exclusive

Lunar Eclipse 2024 on Holi: What time will Chandra Grahan start in India today? Check timings, how to watch

'Arunachal Pradesh is part of India because it's part of India...': Jaishankar junks 'ludicrous' Chinese claims

Meet Pallavi Dempo, an entrepreneur who is first woman to contest Lok Sabha elections in Goa on BJP ticket, is wife of…

United States faces spike of Norovirus infection, know causes, symptoms, prevention

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement