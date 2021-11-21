Anand Mahindra making ‘millions’ investing in cryptocurrency? Here’s what the billionaire said

Anand Mahindra, who is the current Chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra, is one of the most well-known and successful business tycoons in India. Being one of the wealthiest people in India, several reports suggested that a major chunk of his growing wealth is owed to cryptocurrencies.

Anand Mahindra on Friday took to Twitter to dismiss all the reports of him investing in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum after a news report from a website stated that the businessman “makes millions” by investing in crypto.

Quashing the rumours of the news report, Anand Mahindra wrote on Twitter that he has not “made a single rupee” by investing in cryptocurrencies, calling the news story about him “unethical and fake.” Along with the tweet, he posted a few screenshots of the report.

Mahindra said, “This would be highly amusing if it wasn’t so unethical &, in fact, dangerous. Someone saw this online & alerted me. I need to make people aware that this is completely fabricated & fraudulent. Takes fake news to a new level. Ironically, I’ve not invested a single rupee in cryptos.”

This would be highly amusing if it wasn’t so unethical &, in fact, dangerous. Someone saw this online & alerted me. I need to make people aware that this is completely fabricated & fraudulent. Takes fake news to a new level. Ironically, I’ve not invested a single rupee in cryptos pic.twitter.com/cfWRDY1J88 November 19, 2021

The screenshots posted by Anand Mahindra stated that he has invested a large amount into cryptocurrencies and earns millions each day just through his investments. Addressing this, Anand Mahindra said that the publication took fake news “to a whole new level.”

Several fake stories about Anand Mahindra have surfaced over the years. Earlier this year in September, another publication publish a quote by the businessman, while he later dismissed it as a fake statement, stating that he was “flattered” that publications choose to quote him.

Further to this, Mahindra also said, “I’m flattered that some believe my statements are quotable and I have always believed in the power of social media to democratize information & share knowledge. But the downside is wrongly attributed quotes. I will do my best to call them out whenever possible.”