Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani and Mukesh Ambani’s right hand Manoj Modi spotted with Tim Cook outside Antilia, watch video

Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani and Manoj Modi spotted with Apple CEO Tim Cook

India’s richest person Mukesh Ambani is playing an important role in taking India to the global platform and he is also taking steps aimed at bringing global brands to India. Mukesh Ambani, who is the chairman of Reliance Industries, is now playing an important role in expanding the presence of electronics giant Apple in India. It is to be noted that Apple products will now be sold in India's first retail store at Reliance Jio World Drive mall in Mumbai. Ahead of the launch of Apple store in Mumbai, Apple CEO Tim Cook went to Mukesh Ambani’s residence Antilia to meet the Ambanis.

Mukesh Ambani’s children Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani were later spotted outside Antilia seeing off Tim Cook. Mukesh Ambani’s right hand Manoj Modi was also seen at Antilia bidding adieu to Apple CEO. The launch event of Apple store is scheduled to take place on April 18, 2023.

A video has now gone viral on the social media in which Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani can be seen talking with Tim Cook. Manoj Modi, and other senior officials of Reliance can also be seen present outside Antilia to see off Cook.

Apple has inked a deal with Ambanis for a space of around 20,800 square feet. According to reports, the minimum monthly rent of Apple store in Ambani-owned mall is about Rs. 42 lakhs.