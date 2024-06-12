Shardul Thakur undergoes foot surgery in London, likely to be out of action for....

Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur has recently undergone a successful foot surgery. As a result, he is expected to be sidelined from competitive cricket for a minimum of three months.

The 32-year-old shared a post-surgery photo on his Instagram page captioned: "Operated successfully".

This marks his second foot surgery, following a similar procedure five years ago in 2019. The injury resurfaced during the South Africa tour earlier this year. Despite making a triumphant comeback in the Ranji Trophy last season, contributing to Mumbai's 42nd title win, he has requested the BCCI to allow longer breaks between matches to ensure sufficient time for recovery and preparation for all players.

During the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League, while representing Chennai Super Kings, Thakur was able to secure only five wickets in nine matches with an economy rate of 9.75.

As a Grade C annual contract holder of the BCCI, Thakur's medical expenses were covered by the board.

Although there has been no official announcement regarding his return, sources familiar with the situation suggest that it may take approximately three months for Thakur to resume training.

Therefore, it is likely that he will be back in action before or during the upcoming domestic season.

