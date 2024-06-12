IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs United States

Sports
IND vs USA Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 25 between India and United States.
India is set to face the United States in the 25th match of the T20 World Cup 2024 on Wednesday (June 12) at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. As of now, both teams are dominating Group A, amassing an impressive 4 points each from their back-to-back wins.
The Rohit Sharma-led side started their campaign by securing an eight-wicket win over Ireland on June 5. Later, they claimed the top spot of the Group table by defeating arch-rivals Pakistan by six runs on Sunday.
On the other hand, the USA will be hoping for their first win against India. On June 6, the USA pulled off a major upset in the campaign by beating Pakistan in a thrilling super-over by 5 runs.
Match details
India vs USA, 25th Match, Group A
Date & Time: June 12, 08:00 PM IST
Venue: Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York
IND vs USA Dream11 prediction
Wicket-keeper: Rishabh Pant
Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Aaron Jones
All-rounders: Corey Anderson, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube
Bowlers: Mohammad Siraj, Arshdeep Singh (vc), Jasprit Bumrah
IND vs USA My Dream11 team
Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Aaron Jones, Corey Anderson, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Siraj, Arshdeep Singh (vc), Jasprit Bumrah
