IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs United States

IND vs USA Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 25 between India and United States.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Jun 12, 2024, 06:19 AM IST

India is set to face the United States in the 25th match of the T20 World Cup 2024 on Wednesday (June 12) at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. As of now, both teams are dominating Group A, amassing an impressive 4 points each from their back-to-back wins.

The Rohit Sharma-led side started their campaign by securing an eight-wicket win over Ireland on June 5. Later, they claimed the top spot of the Group table by defeating arch-rivals Pakistan by six runs on Sunday. 

On the other hand, the USA will be hoping for their first win against India. On June 6, the USA pulled off a major upset in the campaign by beating Pakistan in a thrilling super-over by 5 runs.  

Match details

India vs USA, 25th Match, Group A

Date & Time: June 12, 08:00 PM IST

Venue: Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York 

IND vs USA Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keeper: Rishabh Pant

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Aaron Jones

All-rounders: Corey Anderson, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube

Bowlers: Mohammad Siraj, Arshdeep Singh (vc), Jasprit Bumrah

IND vs USA My Dream11 team

Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Aaron Jones, Corey Anderson, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Siraj, Arshdeep Singh (vc), Jasprit Bumrah

