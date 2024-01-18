Headlines

Ahead of Ram Mandir's inauguration, Ayodhya's tourism, hospitality industries see boost, create over 20,000 jobs

The Ram Mandir will turn Ayodhya into a major worldwide tourism destination, according to Yeshab Giri, Chief Commercial Officer at Randstad India

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 07:22 AM IST

Ahead of the highly anticipated 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir on January 22, the hospitality, travel, and tourism industries have combined to create 20,000 jobs, according to The Economic Times.

In the coming months, industry insiders predict a steady rise in job opportunities due to the expected daily influx of thousands of devotees.

The Ram Mandir will turn Ayodhya into a major worldwide tourism destination, according to Yeshab Giri, Chief Commercial Officer at Randstad India, who spoke with ET. He anticipates 3–4 lakh visitors per day.

The demand for lodging and travel services has surged as a result of the increase in tourists, and this has caused the hospitality industry in Ayodhya to grow significantly.

Giri projects that 20,000–25,000 permanent and temporary jobs will be created in the interim, with an annual increase in employment.

Vice President at TeamLease Balasubramanian A told the business daily that 20,000 to 30,000 new jobs in the hospitality, travel, and tourism industry have been created in the last six months alone. These jobs include drivers, cooks, waiters, and hotel employees.

Thousands of new jobs in hospitality management, restaurant and hotel staff, logistics managers, and driver positions are expected as the temple's inauguration draws near, according to hospitality industry officials.

In addition to Ayodhya, other nearby cities like Lucknow, Kanpur, and Gorakhpur are anticipated to see an increase in demand. According to Rajeev Kale, President and Country Head at Thomas Cook (India), the excitement surrounding the temple's inauguration has significantly increased temple tourism across a range of consumer segments.

