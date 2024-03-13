Twitter
US: Joe Biden, Donald Trump clinch presidential nominations, set for first presidential rematch since 1956

Yamuna Authority Rs 10,000 crore Budget: Major provision for Noida Airport, rapid rail

Business

After Apple, Google may soon launch its first official retail store in India, to sell Google Pixel…

Google already has several omnichannel outlets in major US cities including New York and Mountain View in California.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Mar 13, 2024, 10:35 AM IST

Apple launched its first retail store in India in Ambani-owned mall last year and following similar footsteps, Apple’s biggest rival Google is now reportedly planning to open its brick-and-mortar store in India. As per a report by Indian Retailing, the upcoming store from Alphabet will sell a range of Google’s products and showcase it as an experience center. Citing a source, the report claimed that a team of Google executives travelled to India from the US last week. The team had four-five member senior management team that visited New Delhi and Mumbai as part of their India study for the store opening. 

Google spokesperson declined to comment on the same. “We don’t have anything to share at this time but will be in touch as soon as we do,” the spokesperson said in an email response to India Retailing.

Google already has several omnichannel outlets in major US cities including New York and Mountain View in California. The stores have a wide range of Google products ranging from Pixel phones to Nest products, Fitbit devices to Pixelbooks among other items. As of now, Google only brings a limited number of its products in India but the idea of opening a new store in India suggests that Google may be planning to bet big on the country.

India stands as one of the globe's rapidly burgeoning markets for smartphones, tablets, wearables, and various other commodities. However, Google lags significantly behind Apple in its business endeavors within this emerging South Asian nation. India shines brightly on Apple's horizon, with the Cupertino giant raking in Rs 49,321 crore in sales during the fiscal year 2023—a remarkable 48% surge from the previous year's sales of Rs 33,381 crore. Notably, Apple hit a significant milestone in 2023 by shipping 10 million iPhones to India, marking a substantial 60% increase from the preceding year.

