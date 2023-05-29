Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Ola Introduces Prime Plus Services For Cancellation-Free Rides

Several users requested further clarification from the Ola CEO about the membership details of the Prime Plus service.

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: |Updated: May 29, 2023, 05:23 PM IST

Ola Introduces Prime Plus Services For Cancellation-Free Rides
The service will initially be available to select users in Bengaluru.

Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder and CEO of cab riding service Ola, has announced a new service called ‘Prime Plus’. The service aims to reduce the number of ride cancellations.  Bhavish Aggarwal wrote, “Prime Plus: Best Drivers, top cars, no cancellations or operational hassles.” He also mentioned his intention to actively use the new service and share his personal encounters on Twitter.

Initially, the Prime Plus service will be exclusively accessible to a limited group of customers in Bengaluru. The Ola chief refrained from providing specific details regarding the pricing. He shared a booking screenshot indicating that the premium service was priced at Rs 455, which is considerably lower than Ola Mini and Ola Prime.

 

 

Several users requested more clarification regarding the membership details of the service. One person wrote, “What will be the price differential? You should start a Prime+ membership where this gets included.”

 

 

Some individuals wondered why Prime Plus has a lower cost compared to Mini.

 

 

Others asked the reason for its affordability compared to other choices and wondered if it involves a subscription charge.

 

 

An Ola representative informed us that the new service is expected to have a higher cost compared to other services by the cab-sharing company. A report in Outlook also mentioned that the company has no plans to hire additional drivers for this premium plus service.

In the meantime, Ola has recently raised $300 million in a funding round led by a sovereign fund company. The newly acquired capital will support the company’s expansion plans and fulfil its corporate requirements and also result in a valuation of $6 billion. Earlier, in January 2022, the company raised $200 million at a valuation of $5 billion from entities such as Tekne Private Ventures, Alpine Opportunities Fund, and Edelweiss.

At present, Ola offers numerous services on its app, including Auto, Mini, and Bike. Apart from that, users have the option to book Prime Sedan, Prime SUV, and Rentals. Earlier this year, Ola made an announcement about venturing into the premium EV category by introducing a fleet of 10,000 cars. Ola also made similar commitments to Prime Plus, such as providing top-rated drivers, ensuring 100 percent ride assurance and zero cancellations, and facilitating 100 per cent cashless payments.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Alia Bhatt lights up in black mermaid sequined gown for 68th Filmfare Awards
5 times Malaika Arora was trolled for her 'duck-like' walk
Jaya Bachchan turns 75: From Mili to Guddi, 5 powerful characters portrayed by the veteran actress
In pics: Jiah Khan's life and Bollywood journey and how her death shocked the nation
Nia Sharma flaunts her hourglass figure in sexy striped bodycon dress, see viral photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UP: Woman, lover die in accident minutes after eloping
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.