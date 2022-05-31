Zoya Akhtar opens up on bad representation of men in 80-90’s films with ‘molestation’ scenes

Credit: File photo

The Archies director Zoya Akhtar has talked about the representation of men in 80s and 90s films. She opened up on how men were shown badly with ‘molestation scenes’ in her recent interview.

Zoya Akhtar is busy working on her upcoming film The Archies. The film which is an adaptation of the famous comic book series of the same name features Suhana Khan, DoT, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja and Vedang Raina in lead roles. While speaking to The Hindu, the filmmaker stated, “Representation is when your identity or personality is validated in any kind of popular culture. It is not just women; other communities, disabilities and even men are also represented badly many times.”

She further stated, “In the 80s and 90s, you never saw tenderness, you never saw consent. But we had molestation scenes. That affects the psyche of a nation. You saw women that had no right to express how they felt, and that definitely makes a difference. So how you’re representing is key, as people need to know they’re not alone.”

On the work front, Zoya Akhtar made her debut with Luck By Chance and has come a long way since then with her last movie Gully Boy being nominated for the Oscars. Zoya's journey has been incredible and full of interesting stories.

Undeniably, Zoya Akhtar is one of the most talented directors of the Indian film industry. The director ensures that with every film that she makes, she brings out content that is relatable to the viewers and can connect to them in some way or another. Be it Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, which has turned into a cult classic and even today is one of the most loved films, or be it her OTT web series Made In Heaven which attracted the masses to it.